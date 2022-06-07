Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

Known as the ‘Land of Forests’, Jharkhand’s lush landscape and serene surroundings can put even the best to shame. And here, it is not just the lush green cover that attracts travellers from all walks of life, but also a number of waterfalls, dams and small streams that make for a perfect getaway for many. Basking in the glory of numerous waterfalls, peppered throughout the state, Jharkhand blissfully enjoys nature’s bounty. When you find yourself in the state do no miss out on these waterfalls that are nothing short of a surreal experience.

Hundru Falls

The Hundru Falls lie only a short drive away from Ranchi and put on a spectacular show for their visitors. Originating from the Swarnarekha river, these waterfalls cascade from a height of 320 feet and are a pure visual delight. As the water falls down a frothy pool is created for explorers to take a dip. During the monsoons, the waterfall can be seen in its most authentic form as the water splashes against the rocks. During summers, however, picnic lovers find respite in the area. And that’s not all, within the vicinity of the falls, is also one of the most sought-after trekking destinations in the state.

Mirchaiya Falls

Situated in the Latehar district, 3 kms from the Garu block, Mirchaiya Falls is located within the Betla tiger project reserve area and is formed on the tributary of the north Koel river. One of the safest waterfalls in Jharkhand, it is composed of black granite, which is deposited in the form of a lava, over which the stream flows. Surrounded by a heavy tree cover, accessibility to this waterfall is easier than one can imagine, with regular public buses plying to and fro. One can also easily find food and lodging options in Garu, making the journey a memorable one.

Moti Jharna

The Moti Jharna has never failed to woo any of its visitors. One of the most scenic spots in the state, it is a delightful sight. Here, the water cascades over a small hill stream and falls over two rocks nearly 50 to 60 feet high. The waterfall is situated near Maharajpur and is famed for its scenic beauty and serves as a picnic spot on hot days. It is believed that a natural stream with its source in the Rajmahal Hills flows quietly that makes the Moti Jharna is a sight to behold.

Dassam Falls

Nearly 45 kms from Ranchi, a narrow road turns towards the Taimara village and gradually leads travellers towards a wild tributary of the Swarnarekha river—Kanchi. It is believed that the original name of the waterfalls was Da-Song, coined by the Britishers, owing to the sound of the music created as the majestic falls cascade from a height of 144 feet. One can reach here via cars or private vehicles. The waterfalls are truly sight to behold from October to January.

Lodh Falls

The Lodh Falls comes with a bit of history attached to it. Once a popular destination for Britishers to relax, travellers can witness the remains of the Laat Bangla (the site for unwinding) even today. In the Latehar district nearly 61 kms from Netarhat, lie the Lodh Falls, formed by the waters of the Burha river, falling from a spectacular height of 468 feet, making it the highest waterfall in the state. Various local tales of failed attempts of measuring the depth of the waterfall can also be commonly heard here.

Jonha Falls

Jonha Falls

One of the most sought-after waterfalls by the locals are believed to be the Jonha Falls. These majestic falls descend from nearly 56 feet above the ground and are one of the safest too. While here one can soak in the tranquil surroundings, go for a day picnic, or simply drive around the area to feel at peace. Near the Jonha Falls are also the Sita Falls which lie in the vicinity and make for a delightful short detour. The water at Sita Falls trickles down rocky gradients and is a natural sculpture. These foaming waterfalls are also surrounded by a lush green cover, that not only is visual delight but also a nature lover’s dream.

Hirni Falls

For those heading to the Hirni Falls, be prepared to be enchanted. Think dreamy clouds, serene mountaintops and best of nature’s bounty. These waterfalls have been named so, because as they descend on the mountainside, they resemble the sketch of a wild doe. Not only this but Asia’s largest sal forests—the Saranda Forests—also begin around the falls, lending them an alluring vibe.

Panchghagh Falls

One of the most frequented falls by the travellers are the Panchghagh Falls. The river Banai, through a rugged terrain, splits and cascades into five different streams in Jharkhand. The streams find their way through a cluster of rocks and together form the Panchghagh Falls. While here, one can spot the rocky terrain, massive boulders and butterflies making their way. Apart from the waterfalls itself, the surroundings make for a picture-perfect postcard setting.