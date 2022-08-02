Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Cocktail Chase: Asia’s Best Bars In India Reveal Their Secrets To Crafting The Perfect Cocktails

Nothing speaks cocktail better than Asia’s 100 Best Bars. With the list being announced recently, we got in touch with only the best, and they let us in on their secrets.

Line up cocktails for the weekend
Updated: 02 Aug 2022 10:43 am

Here is what they suggest spinning the next time you are looking for a cocktail fix.

Pear Pressure

Ingredients:  60 ml gin/vodka/light rum, 10 ml fresh lime juice, 60 ml fresh pear juice, 10 ml sugar syrup, 1 egg white.

Mixology: In a shaker glass filled with ice, pour the above ingredients and shake well. Strain into a stem glass, garnish with a dehydrated slice of pear and serve.

Larkin G&T

Ingredients: 60 ml gin, 10 ml homemade roasted pineapple shrub with honey, 5 ml fresh lime juice, 90 ml classic Indian tonic.

Mixology: In a stem glass filled with ice, pour the gin, pineapple-and-honey shrub and fresh lime. Top with tonic. Garnish with a fresh pineapple leaf and a slice, and serve.

Gin & Tea

Ingredients: 60 ml gin, 15 ml simple syrup, 15 ml lime juice, 120 ml Earl Grey tea spiced with cinnamon, clove, star anise.

Mixology: Add all ingredients, except the tea, in a wine glass. Stir well. Top up with the tea. Garnish with fresh mint.

Signature KTM

Ingredients: 60 ml Reposado, 30 ml triple sec, 30 ml lime juice, 4-5 blackberries.

Mixology: Take a tall glass with a heavy bottom. Muddle berries, and add the other ingredients. Fill the glass with crushed ice; mix well. Garnish with mint sprig and berries.

Green Fields

Ingredients: 45 ml gin, 30 ml jasmine-and-green-tea syrup, 30 ml star fruit juice, 10 ml lime juice, 1 egg white, jasmine flowers (for garnishing).

Mixology: Add 100 gms of jasmine flowers and four teaspoons of green tea leaves in one litre of sugar syrup. Infuse for 12 hours. Strain into a bottle or an airtight container and store in a cool dark place. Add all the ingredients into a shaker (if you don’t have a shaker, take any jar with a lid) and shake without ice first. Then, shake with ice and double strain into a glass over ice. Garnish with jasmine flowers or a slice of star fruit.

Pro Tip: Stay away from oversized options. While visually impressive, the beverage will warm up and the ice will melt before you finish. Stick to traditional glass sizes and go like a pro.

Inputs by Passcode Only, The Bombay Canteen and Sidecar

