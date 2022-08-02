Cocktail Chase: Asia’s Best Bars In India Reveal Their Secrets To Crafting The Perfect Cocktails

Here is what they suggest spinning the next time you are looking for a cocktail fix.

Pear Pressure

Ingredients: 60 ml gin/vodka/light rum, 10 ml fresh lime juice, 60 ml fresh pear juice, 10 ml sugar syrup, 1 egg white.

Mixology: In a shaker glass filled with ice, pour the above ingredients and shake well. Strain into a stem glass, garnish with a dehydrated slice of pear and serve.

Larkin G&T

Ingredients: 60 ml gin, 10 ml homemade roasted pineapple shrub with honey, 5 ml fresh lime juice, 90 ml classic Indian tonic.

Mixology: In a stem glass filled with ice, pour the gin, pineapple-and-honey shrub and fresh lime. Top with tonic. Garnish with a fresh pineapple leaf and a slice, and serve.

Gin & Tea

Ingredients: 60 ml gin, 15 ml simple syrup, 15 ml lime juice, 120 ml Earl Grey tea spiced with cinnamon, clove, star anise.

Mixology: Add all ingredients, except the tea, in a wine glass. Stir well. Top up with the tea. Garnish with fresh mint.

Signature KTM

Ingredients: 60 ml Reposado, 30 ml triple sec, 30 ml lime juice, 4-5 blackberries.

Mixology: Take a tall glass with a heavy bottom. Muddle berries, and add the other ingredients. Fill the glass with crushed ice; mix well. Garnish with mint sprig and berries.

Green Fields

Ingredients: 45 ml gin, 30 ml jasmine-and-green-tea syrup, 30 ml star fruit juice, 10 ml lime juice, 1 egg white, jasmine flowers (for garnishing).

Mixology: Add 100 gms of jasmine flowers and four teaspoons of green tea leaves in one litre of sugar syrup. Infuse for 12 hours. Strain into a bottle or an airtight container and store in a cool dark place. Add all the ingredients into a shaker (if you don’t have a shaker, take any jar with a lid) and shake without ice first. Then, shake with ice and double strain into a glass over ice. Garnish with jasmine flowers or a slice of star fruit.

Pro Tip: Stay away from oversized options. While visually impressive, the beverage will warm up and the ice will melt before you finish. Stick to traditional glass sizes and go like a pro.

Inputs by Passcode Only, The Bombay Canteen and Sidecar