Chile’s Atacama Desert To Witness Blooming Flowers

In a world where wonder never ceases, Chile’s Atacama Desert is all set to witness the blooming of flowers after this year’s winter rains. The arid plains of northern Chile will flourish with the colour of hues.

The Atacama bloom rises to its glory after the heavy rains in the southern hemisphere’s winter. The Llanos de Challe National Park, the driest desert in the world, will see several small wildflowers sprout.

This attracts local as well as foreign tourists from all across the world to witness the wonder.

There are underground seeds and blubs of endemic species like Ananuca or Pata de Guanaco. Due to the hot sun, these seeds go underground and require enough water to rise out of the ground and bloom.

As the area is fragile, it is usually protected, and it is forbidden to drive through the grounds. However, vehicles can be seen passing through the flowery slopes. The area is constantly in danger due to endemic species traffickers or visitors who pluck flowers. These flowers do not survive outside of their environment.

As per media reports, Alejandro Martin, the regional head of the national tourism office, said that tourists are expected to protect the natural surroundings when they visit the destination.

The Desierto Florida which loosely translates to ‘flowering desert', is the weather occurrence. Such an event takes place once every five to seven years between September and November. Also known as the driest desert in the world, after a heavy rain, the dormant seeds rejuvenate and begin to bloom. During this time, various different kinds of species and wildflowers can be seen in the Atacama Desert.