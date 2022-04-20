Celebrate The Legacy Of MS Dhoni With This Beer



Anybody even faintly aware of the cricket mania in India would have heard, or even experienced, the magic of MS Dhoni’s illustrious career. Not to forget, his iconic Helicopter shot that would send ripples of ecstasy among thousands of viewers, both in the stadium and outside it.

Celebrating the same fervour of cricket, and the legacy of MS Dhoni, is a beer aptly called Copter7. The product’s striking packaging and labelling are additional noteworthy features that are designed on the lines of Dhoni’s different jerseys and their colours. Its variants consist of Premium beers that come in two varieties - Copter 7 Premium Strong Beer and Copter 7 Premium Lager. The former, with an ABV of 6.8%, is brewed along the lines of Strong German Marzena lager with imported Munich, Vienna, and Pilsner malts.

Copter 7 beer

One of the beers in the large portfolio of 7Ink Brews, an alcobev startup that spread its wings during the peak of second wave in April 2021, Copter 7 is the brainchild of Mohit Bhagchandani, who nurtured a passion for sport from a young age – playing every sport he could get his hands on; even going to the lengths of skipping exams for Formula 1 Quarter Trials and Champions League Football matches. 7Ink Brews is his brainchild; merging sports with food & beverages in one unified, compelling brand had always been his dream.

Copter7 products are currently available in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand, UP and Goa in wine shops and retail.