Bored of Loud Partying: Try These Places for Silent Headphone Party

To get you in the groove, you're handed a pair of neon LED headphones and may choose tunes from the channels to fit your mood.

Silent disco party
Silent disco party

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 4:22 pm

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 4:22 pm

The latest trend to hit the party scene is silent disco headphones. Some time ago, the government enacted a law prohibiting loud music from playing in public areas such as pubs and discos after 10 p.m.

However, pubs and discos can continue to play music as long as it is not too loud. A new trend had to emerge soon, in the form of silent dance headphones.

So, to get you in the groove, you're handed a pair of neon LED headphones and may choose tunes from the channels to fit your mood.

Oscines Silent Disco, Tamil Nadu 

This place isn't your typical disco or family club; instead, it's a wild night of partying, food, and fun in Chennai that you won't find anywhere else. Prepare yourself to sing, dance, eat, and mingle with people. Everyone receives headphones from Silent Disco, and you can groove to your favourite song. 

Where: Indira Nagar, Thoraipakkam, Tamil Nadu

LIT Gastro Pub, Bengaluru 

The first resto-pub in Bangalore, Lit Gastro Bar in Jayanagar, creates a silent disco-like atmosphere where you can enjoy and have a good time with music taking centre stage. Additionally, it's a fantastic technique to lower noise pollution! Connect the headphones and dance to Bollywood or EDM music.

Where: 9th Main Road, No. 233, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 

Laughing Buddha, Goa

The Laughing Buddha, a club in South Goa, is the ideal location for a silent party during the week. They host silent parties near the club every Tuesday night, so all you have to do is get a set of headphones from their desk, turn on your favourite tunes, and dance like no one is looking.

Where: Arambol, Goa 403524

Headphones, New Delhi 

At Headphones in Punjabi Bagh, you can put on headphones, choose your music, and enjoy some drinks and snacks. You'll be given a pair of illuminating headphones as soon as you walk in. Afterwards, you can choose between three categories: EDM, Sufi, or Bollywood songs, and enjoy your night. 

Where: 1, West Punjabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi 

Altitude Lounge & Bar Marriott, Hyderabad 

You may borrow a set of headphones from the Altitude Lounge Bar at the Hyderabad Marriott hotel, which includes three DJs and music channels. set it to your favourite music and dance away with other partygoers.

Where: Hyderabad Marriott Hotel, 8th Floor, Tank Bund Rd, Central, Hyderabad, Telangana 

