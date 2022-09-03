Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Autumn Sonata: 5 Places To See The Colours Of Fall In India

A tropical climate means that most places in India will not experience the richness of autumnal hues. But there are a few places at higher altitudes where you can witness the riot of colours, and that explosion of russets and gold that the season is famous for.

A carpet of fallen leaves from maple trees at the Kashmir University campus in Srinagar
A carpet of fallen leaves from maple trees at the Kashmir University campus in Srinagar Shutterstock

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 3:22 pm

Here's a list of places where you can experience the beauty of fall foliage in India.

Kashmir

The most stunning autumn colours play out in Kashmir, where chinkara and maple leaves go through an amazing fall transformation. You will see the season play out its beauty as you drive down the highways, but among the best places to see this would be the resplendent gardens in Srinagar. The grounds of Naseem Bagh, a part of the Kashmir University campus, are carpeted in chitra leaves. And, of course, you must take a ride on the Dal Lake, where you will see trees along the banks covered in fall colours.

Leh

A view from Chay palace in Leh
A view from Chay palace in Leh Shutterstock

The stark landscape of Leh comes alive with golden hues during autumn. Do take in the annual two-day Diskit Gustor festival held in October while you are there. 

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Walks around the Mall and cups of hot chocolate in the cafes here are made even more special in autumn with the golden-crimson hues around the hills. This is also when several adventure activities take off after a wet monsoon and the advent of clear skies. 

An assortment of autumn leaves with Christ Church in the background
An assortment of autumn leaves with Christ Church in the background Shutterstock

Sikkim

Nathang valley in the autumn
Nathang valley in the autumn Shutterstock

The blankets of wispy clouds may come and go, but they will be gradually fading away in October. The landscape in Sikkim takes on the russet red and gold of autumn. The streets would be strewn with fallen yellow and brown leaves, crunching under your shoes.

Manali

It's not just the hot springs that will rejuvenate your soul in Manali. You will also feel refreshed by the sight of the brilliant hues on a forest walk in the crisp October weather. The sylvan valley dazzles us with golds, reds, yellows, and oranges. This is also the time when several well-known treks begin in the area. Consider signing up for one.

