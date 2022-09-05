Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Are You A Hardcore Bibliophile? These 5 Literary Destinations Are For You

There are places beyond the pages of books that seem to be exclusively designed for the literary-minded

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 5:46 pm

The world of books has given us many destinations – fictional and non-fictional – that all bibliophiles aspire to visit. In addition, for them, the most perfect place in the world is where they can sit in a cosy nook and spend hours reading. However, there are places beyond the pages that seem to be exclusively designed for the literary-minded. Here is a look at 5 destinations that are perfect for bibliophiles.

The Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum, Florida

The Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum
The Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum Shutterstock

Situated on the island of Key West in Florida, this was the residence of the acclaimed American writer Ernest Hemingway – the man behind classics like ‘The Old Man and the Sea’ and ‘A Moveable Feast’. Interestingly, not only did Hemingway live and write in this home for more than ten years but it’s also rumoured that every cat in Key West descends from Hemingway’s original feline friends!

Shakespeare and Company, Paris

Shakespeare and Company
Shakespeare and Company Shutterstock

An English-language bookshop tucked between the banks of the Seine and Notre Dame, Shakespeare & Company first opened in Paris in 1919 and has expanded to a second location as well. The bookshop specialises in second-hand and antiquarian books, and also serves as a free reading library open to the public. In addition, authors like Gertrude Stein, Ernest Hemingway, and F. Scott Fitzgerald once called this bookshop home.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Florida

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Shutterstock

The themed area spanning two theme parks is a re-creation of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It contains Flight of the Hippogriff, a family roller coaster, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and a recreation of the Hogsmeade. Wander through Hogwarts Castle, grab a butterbeer in Hogsmeade Village, ride the Hogwarts Express or take an adventure down Diagon Alley! This place is absolute heaven for the fans of the 'Harry Potter' franchise.

Jane Austen Centre, Bath, England

Jane Austen Center
Jane Austen Center Shutterstock

If you are a Jane Austen fan,  the Jane Austen Centre in Bath is the place where you need to be. It is a small museum with costumed tours and afternoon tea services. Austen wrote 'Persuasion' and 'Northanger Abbey' in Bath, which also happens to be where you can attend the annual Jane Austen Festival. It includes country dances, calligraphy workshops, dramatic readings, and a whole lot of bonnets.

Strand Bookstore,  New York

Strand Bookstore
Strand Bookstore Shutterstock

Taking up 18 miles north of New York City literary space, Strand Bookstore has been an evolving staple of both NYC and book lovers’ bucket lists since the 1890s. The East Village independent bookstore specializes in new, used, rare, and out-of-print titles as well as offering tons of author readings and other literary events. Furthermore, many notable New York City artists have worked at the store, including rock musicians of the 1970s: Patti Smith, Tom Verlaine, Richard Hell, Sam Shephard, Mary Gaitskill, Lucy Sante, among others.

