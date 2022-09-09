Most off-roaders find dirt tracks, rock crawling, and fording rivers the most exciting, and they are always looking out for such adventures. For them, Nagaland has some exciting news to offer. The north-eastern state's tourism department has started a first-of-its-kind initiative to promote off-road tourism in partnership with Wander Beyond Boundaries (WBB), a pioneer in the field of extreme off-roading and first-of-its-kind expeditions, to curate Nagaland Offroad. WBB will give the Nagaland tourism department expert research-based advice in geography and technology to plan off-road trails.

Why the initiative?

Nagaland Offroad aims to spread tourism in the state beyond conventional destinations like Dimapur and Kohima and capture its vibrant landscape and unique culture. With this, Nagaland is all set to become the perfect destination for travellers looking for adventure and the unadulterated truth of remote travel.

What can you expect?

All You Need To Know About Nagaland's Unique Initiative To Promote Off-Road Tourism Shutterstock

Interested travellers have the facility to hire 4x4 self-drive vehicles for the complete duration of their travel. It will be the experience of a lifetime for them since it will provide a unique window into the lifestyle of people across the state. This expedition will give new opportunities for travellers to explore and support the initiative in November and December. Also, the routes have been finalised after thorough planning. It will be a unique way for travellers to experience the people of Nagaland, its land, and its lifestyle.

Going the sustainable way

Along with offering adventure to travellers, Nagaland Offroad will help bring income to local homestays, restaurants, and art and craft businesses. This will further help in the development of the state while improving the livelihood of the locals there.