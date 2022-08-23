75 Sites Along The River Ganga Are All Set To Be Developed Into Eco-Tourism Hubs

River Ganga is home to many aquatic animals. To provide a sustainable environment for marine animals as well as to keep the river clean, seventy-five locations along the river Ganger and its tributaries will be developed into hubs of sustainable economic development and tourism. This comes with an aim to promote sustainable tourism options like homestays, river walks, health & wellness centres, biodiversity watches, village tours, religious tours, jungle safaris and teach how to do chemical-free natural farming.

In accordance with the Centre’s plan to launch livelihood activities under the ‘Arth Ganga’ initiative, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has launched 26 sites in six states. Some sites have already begun functioning along rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Gomati, Hooghly and Chambal. The initiative aims at strengthening the river-people connection via the Jalaj initiative for the rejuvenation of the Ganga.

As per media reports, here are the 26 sites and six states to get operational:

In Uttarakhand, sites along the river Bhagirathi like Naitala and Matli Village (Uttarkashi) will be converted into sustainable economic development tourism hubs.

11 sites in Uttar Pradesh will become eco-hubs. Along the river Ganga, the sites are Katiya and Sukratal Ghat (Muzaffarnagar); Bijnor Barrage (Bijnor); Narora Campus (Bulandshahr); Mehndi Ghat (Kannauj); and Dhaka and Domri (Varanasi). Along the river Ghaghra, the sites are Guptar Ghat and Mangalsi (Ayodhya). Along the river Yamuna, it is Sangam ghat (Prayagraj) and along the river Gomati, it is Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (Pilibhit).

The third state, Bihar, will have four sites. Under the River Ganga, the sites which will be developed into eco-hubs are Naugachhia (Bhagalpur), Goga Jheel (Katihar) and Simaria ghat (Begusarai). Along the river Kosi, the site is Kanwartal (Begusarai). Along river Gandak, the site is Valmikinagar (West Champaran).

Next on the list is Jharkhand’s Kanhaiya Sthaan to Rajmahal (Sahibganj) along the river Ganga.

Sites along river Hooghly in West Bengal are Iskcon, Mayapur (Nadia); Kankura Masat Social Welfare Society, Diamond Harbour and Sanjhekhali Sundarban Tiger Reserve (South 24 Parganas); Gandhi ghat, Chowk Bazar (Hooghly); Zoological Garden, Alipore (Kolkata).

Along the river Chambal in Madhya Pradesh, the site for eco-hub development is Gharial Centre, Deori (Morena).

The initiative was first launched virtually on August 16 by Union Jal Shakti (water resources) Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

There are specific activities that have been factored in based on geographical conditions and the availability of natural resources to provide a better environment.