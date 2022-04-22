7 Places You Need To Visit Around Mawsynram 

There are more surprises in store in the geological treasure that is Mawsynram – provided you are ready to take some detours. here are some enroute attractions worth the extra time.

Mawjymbuin Cave

Located a short distance north of Mawsynram, Mawjymbuin is one of the best-known caves of Meghalaya due to its religious significance. Nestled in a jungle, it is accessible by a stairway that winds down two levels to the cave’s massive entrance. there’s a small viewing platform on the first level, from where there are superb views of the entrance, which is 4-m high, but an aston- ishing 50-m wide. Another flight of stairs from this viewpoint brings you to the mouth of the cave. the thick vegetative cover on the roof of the cave causes a steady trickle of water to drip down the opening. Carved out of calcareous sandstone, the cave is 209-m high and houses fascinating sta- lactites and stalagmites, which have been formed due to the continuous flow of mineral-rich water depositing calcium carbon- ate over the centuries. the high- light of the cavern, however, is an impressive pair of speleothems at the centre of the chamber: an enormous stalagmite resembling the shivalinga, right above which hangs a magnificent stalactite. hindus consider this stalagmite holy and can be commonly seen offering prayers at the spot. A few steps from the shivalinga formation is a small cluster of stalactites, and on the right-hand corner of the cave floor, you will see minor stalagmite formations.

Lum Symper Peak and Cave

The Lum Symper Peak Shutterstock

North of the Mawjymbuin Cave, the road curves through a land- scape of vast meadows, framed against gently undulating hills. A few kilometres down this road, the craggy Lum Symper Peak, dramatically rising in the distance, comes into sight. The stretch of green at the base of the peak is a popular picnic spot amongst locals. it is an hour- long trek to the summit, which affords panoramic vistas of the countryside. the trail begins a few steps from the road. the first half of the trek is relatively simple: you can either take the steep path or the winding stair- way to the grassy hillock, peppered with rocks. From here, the trail gets rough, with precarious rocky sections that must be negotiated with due caution. however, the stunning views from the top make it well worth the effort. if the trek to the summit sounds too challenging, you can simply hike to the hillock and admire the views of the open grasslands all around. Hidden in a thicket, off the Lum Symper Road, is the little-known Lum Symper Cave. The cave has an atmospheric setting, which brings to mind scenes straight from the videogame series tomb Raider. the trail to the cave is an exciting scramble, cutting through woods, criss- crossed with streams and even a minor cascade, strewn with moss-covered stones and diversity of fern species. A pathway made of stepping-stones leads to the mouth of the great cavern. if you are visiting during the wet season, you will see crystal- clear natural pools, formed by the water continuously dripping from the surrounding foliage. Lum Symper Cave has a deep chamber, littered with rocks and boulders. Although the cave doesn’t boast limestone formations, it is the trail and the picturesque environs that are the high points of a visit to this place.

Khreng Khreng Waterfall

A diversion on the highway to Mawsynram leads to these magnificent falls, located just off the road. Khreng Khreng is perhaps amongst the most easily accessible waterfalls in the east Khasi hills district. Tourist vehicles can park a few metres away from the falls. From here, it is a short walk down a road flanked by sheer cliffs to the Khreng Khreng Viewpoint. A visual spectacle, the waterfall crashes down an almost-vertical rock face with tremendous force. A concrete wall has been constructed to fence off the falls from spilling onto the road. the waters from the natural pool flow down the cliff into a deep ravine on the other side of the road. There is no signage on the highway indicating the existence of the falls. Your driver should be able to take you there. On a clear day, the viewpoint offers panoramic vistas, all the way to the village of Syntein, locally known as the ‘Crafts Village’. the inhabitants of the village are famous for their expertise in crafting bamboo and cane handicrafts. be sure to make it to the viewpoint before sunset, when the sun’s fading rays lend a golden glow to the forest-covered mountain.

Mawlyngbna

The Mawlyngbna River Shutterstock

The rural idyll of Mawlyngbna is best experienced over a weekend when you can discover its natural treasures at leisure, and soak in the local culture. if time is a constraint, the village can also be covered as a day trip from Mawsynram or Shillong. Away from the more frequented hubs of the east Khasi hills district, Mawlyngbna exudes rustic charm – abundant greenery, mountain views, natural springs and warm, friendly locals. Almost hidden from the traveller’s eyes in the southern slopes of the Khasi hills, this corner of Meghalaya’s countryside boasts awe-inspiring views of jade-green ranges drop- ping into the plains of Bangladesh. Mawlyngbna features diverse topographical features that have started attracting adventure seekers from all over. trekking through lush forests, kayaking, bird watching and rock climbing are just some of the activities. explorers can always find a waterfall or stream to cool off. Mawlyngbna can be best described as nature’s playground. The village is also home to the endangered tropical pitcher plant (nepenthes khasiana), which is known as tier-rakot or demon-flower in Khasi. Although rarely found in the wild, nature enthusiasts will be happy to know that the pitcher plant can be easily spotted here. there have been concerted efforts lately to develop pitcher plant gardens and reserves to protect and preserve the species.

Umkhakoi Lake

This picturesque artificial lake lies a short distance west of the village. Verged by fascinating rock formations along its northern shore this lake was formed as a result of the dam constructed on the Umkhakoi River. surrounded by thickly forested hills, the res- ervoir is a popular picnic spot amongst locals and tourists alike. the rocky banks are peppered with depressions, which are usu- ally filled with water. bamboo bridges connect the opposite edges of some of the larger ones. there is a small viewing deck that offers sweeping vistas of the surrounding terrain. the lake’s placid waters are ideal for kayak- ing beginners. You can hire row- boats or kayaks near the viewing platform. it is common to see angling enthusiasts milling about the banks, patiently waiting to catch fish. on sunny days, you might even see groups of tourists setting up their equipment along the banks to cook freshly caught fish. it is most rewarding to come here at sunset to admire some of the best views of the sun casting its final reflections across the lake’s shimmering waters.

Split Rock

Located along a deserted stretch in the fringes of the village, this unique geological formation is worth a short stopover. the walk to the rock weaves through a thicket of thorny scrub and clusters of jackfruit trees and pineapple plants. the trail is littered with huge rocks and boulders and needs to be negotiated carefully. it ends at a small clearing where a colossal rock stands, dramatically split down the middle. According to locals, the split was caused by the magnitude 8 Assam earthquake of 1897. Sitting amidst a tangle of trop- ical vegetation, the rock has a flat top, with a clean fissure running down the middle. A steep, slippery trail guides visitors up to a point from where a bamboo ladder leads down to the crevice between the two parts of the rock. this space is wide enough to accommodate one adult and many photo-ops.

Krem Puri

The longest sandstone cave in the world is a mountain labyrinth straight out of a storybook. Getting here is a steep descent and the innocuous entrance slowly reveals a maze that is as fascinating as it can be terrifying. Caving in Krem Puri is an experience that will take you out of your comfort zone and elevate your senses. ensure that you go in with the proper equipment – including helmets and head- lamps. Always go with a trusted local guide and do not stray around away from the crowd.