5 Remarkable And Outstanding Observatories In India

The art of star gazing is an ancient concept in India. For ages, the act of star gazing and astronomy have been carried out and it is not a new concept. The world’s oldest observatories were in Kerala. There are other old yet revered observatories in places like New Delhi, Jaipur, Ujjain, Mathura and Varanasi.

With the increase in demand, several observatories are being set up to encourage people to study more about stars, galaxies, astronomy and more. Here’s the list of some of the major observatories in India:

Solar Observatory in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Situated in pristine Palani Hills, the Solar Observatory is the oldest of all observatories in India which provides solar data. It is situated in a longitudinal position which gives a beautiful view of the electrojet. It is helpful for the public to study astrology. Along with this, the public can access the astronomical library and night-time telescopic sky viewing.

Vainu Bappu Observatory in Kavalur, Tamil Nadu

It is considered one of the most renowned observatories in India. Located on Javadi Hills at Kavalur, this observatory was part of the discovery of a new small planet in 1988. The planet was named 4130 Ramanujan after the genius of Indian mathematics. This observatory features the world’s second-largest telescope. You have to take permission in advance to visit this observatory.

Gauribidanur Radio Observatory in Bangalore, Karnataka

The only observatory in India which can record observations at low frequencies, the Gauribidanur Radio Observatory is located near Bangalore. It features a Radio Heliograph Telescope which studies various remanents of gases after an explosion of stars. It also analysis the vacant space which is between the members of a cluster of galaxies. It also studies supernovas.

Udaipur Solar Observatory in Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur Solar Observatory situated on the island of Fateh Sagar Lake is one of the best sites of solar observatories in India. It is surrounded by water which helps in reducing air turbulence. Along with it, the wide range of telescopes and solar vector magnetograph helps in capturing the attention of the crowd and are worth visiting.

Indian Astronomical Observatory in Hanle, Ladakh

Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO) is one of the world’s highest observatories. It is located at a height of 14.8k feet. It is a treat for sore eyes. With the presence of an arid atmosphere and clear skies, it is considered the world’s best site for infrared and gamma-ray optical wavelengths.