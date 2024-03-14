Sports

WPL 2024: Shafali Verma Stars As Delhi Capitals Beat Gujarat Giants By Seven Wickets, Seal Spot In Final

The Delhi Capitals women's cricket team secured their place in the final of the Women's Premier League by defeating the Gujarat Giants by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. Having finished runners-up in the previous season, the Capitals overtook the Giants to finish at the top of the points table at the end of the league stage. Delhi bowled first and restricted Gujarat to a total of 126 for nine. In the second innings, Shafali Verma scored an impressive 71 runs, including seven boundaries and five sixes, helping the Capitals chase down the target comfortably in just 13.1 overs.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 14, 2024
March 14, 2024
       
WPL 2024: GG vs DC Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Delhi Capitals' batter Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match against Gujarat Giants, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

1/7
WPL%202024%3A%20GG%20vs%20DC
WPL 2024: GG vs DC Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Capitals' batters Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

Advertisement
2/7
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
Advertisement
3/7
WPL%202024%3A%20GG%20vs%20DC
WPL 2024: GG vs DC Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Capitals' batter Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

4/7
WPL%202024%3A%20GG%20vs%20DC
WPL 2024: GG vs DC Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Capitals' batter Shafali Verma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

Advertisement
5/7
WPL%202024%3A%20GG%20vs%20DC
WPL 2024: GG vs DC Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Capitals' batter Shafali Verma celebrates after scoring a half-century during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

Advertisement
6/7
WPL%202024%3A%20GG%20vs%20DC
WPL 2024: GG vs DC Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Gujarat Giants' batter Bharati Fulmali plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

Advertisement
7/7
WPL%202024%3A%20GG%20vs%20DC
WPL 2024: GG vs DC Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Gujarat Giants' batter Phoebe Litchfield plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement