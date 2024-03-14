Sports

WPL 2024: Shafali Verma Stars As Delhi Capitals Beat Gujarat Giants By Seven Wickets, Seal Spot In Final

The Delhi Capitals women's cricket team secured their place in the final of the Women's Premier League by defeating the Gujarat Giants by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. Having finished runners-up in the previous season, the Capitals overtook the Giants to finish at the top of the points table at the end of the league stage. Delhi bowled first and restricted Gujarat to a total of 126 for nine. In the second innings, Shafali Verma scored an impressive 71 runs, including seven boundaries and five sixes, helping the Capitals chase down the target comfortably in just 13.1 overs.