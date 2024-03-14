WPL 2024: Shafali Verma Stars As Delhi Capitals Beat Gujarat Giants By Seven Wickets, Seal Spot In Final

Delhi Capitals' batter Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match against Gujarat Giants, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' batters Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' batter Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' batter Shafali Verma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' batter Shafali Verma celebrates after scoring a half-century during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Gujarat Giants' batter Bharati Fulmali plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Gujarat Giants' batter Phoebe Litchfield plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.