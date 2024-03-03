Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians batter Natalie Sciver-Burnt plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians batter Yastika Bhatia plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians batter Hayley Matthews plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Ellyse Perry plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Georgia Wareham plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Smriti Mandhana walks back to pavilion after her dismissal during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.