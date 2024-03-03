Sports

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 7 Wickets

Mumbai Indians' batters and bowlers fired big time to power their side to a seven-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 9 of the Women’s Premier League 2024 in Bengaluru on Saturday (March 2). Yastika Bhatia (31 runs off 15 balls, 4x4, 2x6) and Hayley Matthews (26 runs off 21 balls, 3x4, 1x6) added 45 runs for the first wicket in just 3.5 overs to give a sound launching pad to MI, who were led by Nat Sciver-Brunt in Harmanpreet Kaur's absence. The subsequent batters built on the strong start to post a fine win, reaching the 132-run target with 29 balls to spare to take the defending champions to the top of the table with six points.