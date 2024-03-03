Sports

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 7 Wickets

Mumbai Indians' batters and bowlers fired big time to power their side to a seven-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 9 of the Women’s Premier League 2024 in Bengaluru on Saturday (March 2). Yastika Bhatia (31 runs off 15 balls, 4x4, 2x6) and Hayley Matthews (26 runs off 21 balls, 3x4, 1x6) added 45 runs for the first wicket in just 3.5 overs to give a sound launching pad to MI, who were led by Nat Sciver-Brunt in Harmanpreet Kaur's absence. The subsequent batters built on the strong start to post a fine win, reaching the 132-run target with 29 balls to spare to take the defending champions to the top of the table with six points.

March 3, 2024
March 3, 2024
       
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

1/7
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

2/7
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Mumbai Indians batter Natalie Sciver-Burnt plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

3/7
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Phto: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Mumbai Indians batter Yastika Bhatia plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

4/7
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Mumbai Indians batter Hayley Matthews plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

5/7
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Ellyse Perry plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

6/7
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Georgia Wareham plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

7/7
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Smriti Mandhana walks back to pavilion after her dismissal during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

