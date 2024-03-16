Sports

WPL 2024, Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore Manage 5-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians To Enter Final

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by five runs in the Eliminator on Friday to set up a Women's Premier League title clash against Delhi Capitals. The match witnessed a fine all-round display from Australian Ellyse Perry who scored 66 off 50 balls and also took a wicket. Chasing a total of 135/6, Mumbai faltered in their chase due to some incisive bowling by Perry (1/29) and Shreyanka Patil (2/16) and could only manage to score 130 runs for the loss of six wickets. RCB lost their top three wickets inside the first four overs of Powerplay but managed to put up a fighting total. In reply, Mumbai struggled to gain momentum in their innings and lost it completely after Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed for 33 in the 18th over.

March 16, 2024
March 16, 2024
       
WPL 2024 Play-off: MI vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match against Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Play-off: MI vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match against Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Play-off: MI vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
A Mumbai Indians player reacts after Mumbai Indians lost the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Play-off: MI vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Play-off: MI vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Play-off: MI vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Mumbai Indians batter Pooja Vastrakar during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Play-off: MI vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh stumps out Mumbai Indians batter S. Sajana during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Play-off: MI vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Yastika Bhatia during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Play-off: MI vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Mumbai Indians batter Harmanpreet Kaur play a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Play-off: MI vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Hayley Matthews during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Play-off: MI vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Ellyse Perry during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Play-off: MI vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Richa Ghosh during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Play-off: MI vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Disha Kasat plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Play-off: MI vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore batters Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Play-off: MI vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Play-off: MI vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Smriti Mandhana during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

