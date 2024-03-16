WPL 2024, Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore Manage 5-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians To Enter Final

Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match against Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
A Mumbai Indians player reacts after Mumbai Indians lost the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians batter Pooja Vastrakar during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh stumps out Mumbai Indians batter S. Sajana during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Yastika Bhatia during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians batter Harmanpreet Kaur play a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Hayley Matthews during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Ellyse Perry during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Richa Ghosh during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Disha Kasat plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore batters Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Smriti Mandhana during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.