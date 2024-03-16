Sports

WPL 2024, Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore Manage 5-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians To Enter Final

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by five runs in the Eliminator on Friday to set up a Women's Premier League title clash against Delhi Capitals. The match witnessed a fine all-round display from Australian Ellyse Perry who scored 66 off 50 balls and also took a wicket. Chasing a total of 135/6, Mumbai faltered in their chase due to some incisive bowling by Perry (1/29) and Shreyanka Patil (2/16) and could only manage to score 130 runs for the loss of six wickets. RCB lost their top three wickets inside the first four overs of Powerplay but managed to put up a fighting total. In reply, Mumbai struggled to gain momentum in their innings and lost it completely after Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed for 33 in the 18th over.