World Sports Live: NZ After RSA's 267-Run Target In 2nd Test; IND-W Beat HKG In Badminton Asia Team Championships, Make History

Hello And Good Morning!
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The day begins with news of how New Zealand are faring in their fourth-innings chase of South Africa's 267-run target in the second Test at Hamilton. Day 2 of India's third Test against England will soon commence, with unbeaten centurion Ravindra Jadeja aiming to make a big one at his home ground in Rajkot.
At the Badminton Asia Team Championships, the Indian women take on Hong Kong, and the men face Japan later in the knock-out stage. In the evening, Sumit Nagal takes the court for his Bengaluru Open quarter-final match, and the Indian men's hockey team locks horns with Ireland at the FIH Pro League 2023-24. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Friday, February 16 here. (Cricket News | Football News)
Historic Win For India At BATC!
UEFA Europa League Highlights
AC Milan's 3-0 win over Stade Rennais was the clear standout result from the UEFA Europa League round-of-16 playoff stage, with a Ruben Loftus-Cheek double seeing the Italian giants through to a good result. AS Roma, meanwhile, could only draw against Feyenoord, while Olympique Marseille relinquished a lead late on against Shakhtar Donetsk to close out the match on a 2-2 tie.
100 Up For Williamson
Kane Williamson's sensational form at home continues this morning, with the New Zealander scoring yet another ton in the hosts second Test against a much-changed South Africa.
New Zealand, chasing 267, are 54 runs away from victory with seven wickets and a day to spare, at the time of writing.