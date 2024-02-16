World Sports Live: NZ After RSA's 267-Run Target In 2nd Test; IND-W Beat HKG In Badminton Asia Team Championships, Make History

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The day begins with news of how New Zealand are faring in their fourth-innings chase of South Africa's 267-run target in the second Test at Hamilton. Day 2 of India's third Test against England will soon commence, with unbeaten centurion Ravindra Jadeja aiming to make a big one at his home ground in Rajkot.

At the Badminton Asia Team Championships, the Indian women take on Hong Kong, and the men face Japan later in the knock-out stage. In the evening, Sumit Nagal takes the court for his Bengaluru Open quarter-final match, and the Indian men's hockey team locks horns with Ireland at the FIH Pro League 2023-24. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Friday, February 16 here. (Cricket News | Football News)