World Sports Live: South Africa Resume Play Against New Zealand In 2nd Test; Champions League Round Of 16 Continues

It's Valentine's Day and love is in the air for all sports fans around the world! For admirers of football, the UEFA Champions League continues with the likes of PSG and Bayern Munich in action. For cricket lovers, the second New Zealand vs South Africa Test is underway in Hamilton with the Blackcaps looking to overpower the Proteas. Back in India, the England cricket team is looking to solve their visa issues ahead of the Rajkot Test. Here are all the updates from the sports world today, live. (Cricket News | Football News)
Bumrah Yet To Join IND Camp
With key players ruled out left and right, Indian fans have been left to sweat over the participation of Jasprit Bumrah in the third Test against England. Bumrah is yet to report to the Team India camp, but rumours suggest that he will train with the side on the eve of the match in Rajkot before leading the pace line-up the following day.
Brahim To The Rescue!
Real Madrid claimed the advantage in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 first leg against RB Leipzig, courtesy of a goal from Brahim Diaz. Los Blancos will now take the narrow lead with them back to Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg, which takes place three weeks.