World Sports Live: South Africa Resume Play Against New Zealand In 2nd Test; Champions League Round Of 16 Continues

It's Valentine's Day and love is in the air for all sports fans around the world! For admirers of football, the UEFA Champions League continues with the likes of PSG and Bayern Munich in action. For cricket lovers, the second New Zealand vs South Africa Test is underway in Hamilton with the Blackcaps looking to overpower the Proteas. Back in India, the England cricket team is looking to solve their visa issues ahead of the Rajkot Test. Here are all the updates from the sports world today, live. (Cricket News | Football News)