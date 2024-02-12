World Sports Live: Ivory Coast Defeat Nigeria In Africa Cup Of Nations Final; Kansas City Chiefs Beat San Francisco 49ers 25-22 In Super Bowl 2024

Hello And Welcome!
In the Indian Super League fixture, Punjab FC will face Kerala Blasters. Hosts Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria in the summit clash of the Africa Cup Of Nations 2023. In La Liga, Barcelona and Granada will take on whereas Milan and Napoli will clash in Serie A.
The ATP Bengaluru Open will start on Monday and matches will be played the whole week. Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni are expected to participate in the Tennis tournament.
In an NFL Super Bowl match, the Kansas City Chiefs are in action against the San Francisco 49ers.
World Aquatics Championships 2024
Despite the absence of many of the sport’s biggest names, the first day of the swimming events saw a world record at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday. Teenager Pan Zhanle swam the fastest 100 meters in history as he led off China’s gold medal-winning 4x100 freestyle relay team. His time of 46.80 seconds — with a split time of 22.26 — took six hundredths off Romanian David Popovici’s world record from 2022 and established the 19-year-old as one to beat in swimming’s marquee race at this year’s Paris Olympics.
Advertisement
Rivaba Jadeja's Angry Outburst
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja's angry outburst has gone viral after the star cricketer's wife was asked about her father-in-law's accusations. Read more about it right here
Advertisement
Super Bowl 2024
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
Advertisement
Super Bowl 2024 - Kansas City Chiefs Win
Star player Patrick Mahomes threw the winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman as the Kansas City Chiefs have defeated San Francisco 49ers by 25-22 to land back-to-back Super Bowl titles!
Advertisement
Marathon Runner Kelvin Kiptum Dies
In what comes as a shocking news to the sporting world, Kenyan marathoner Kelvin Kiptum has passed away in a road accident in his home country. He was killed alongside his coach, Rwanda's Gervais Hakizimana, in a car on a road in western Kenya on Sunday.
In Football Recap
Manchester United defeated Aston Villa 2-1 to take a giant step towards the top four in the English Premier League. In La Liga, Barcelona were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Granada FC. In Italy, reigning champions Napoli were defeated 1-0 by AC Milan. In Paris 2024 Football qualifiers, Brazil lost 1-0 to rivals Argentina with the Samba Boys missing out on a ticket to the Olympics for the first time since 2004.