World Sports Live: Ivory Coast Defeat Nigeria In Africa Cup Of Nations Final; Kansas City Chiefs Beat San Francisco 49ers 25-22 In Super Bowl 2024

In the Indian Super League fixture, Punjab FC will face Kerala Blasters. Hosts Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria in the summit clash of the Africa Cup Of Nations 2023. In La Liga, Barcelona and Granada will take on whereas Milan and Napoli will clash in Serie A.

The ATP Bengaluru Open will start on Monday and matches will be played the whole week. Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni are expected to participate in the Tennis tournament.

In an NFL Super Bowl match, the Kansas City Chiefs are in action against the San Francisco 49ers.