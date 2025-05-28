Sports Highlights Today: Chelsea Vs Real Betis In Conference League Final; Satwik-Chirag Win Men's Doubles Clash

Conference League: Chelsea vs Djurgarden | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Here are the highlights of all the sporting action that took place on Wednesday, May 28. In the Singapore Open, Satwik-Chirag won their Round of 32 clash but Lakshya Sen had to retired hurt. French Open sees the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek take to court. Asian Athletics Championships are underway in Bangkok with the second day action going on. Follow all this and much more right here with OutlookIndia.

28 May 2025, 01:52:59 am IST Sports LIVE Today Welcome to the live coverage of all the sporting from all over the world on Wednesday.

28 May 2025, 07:08:01 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Football News Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have teamed up to launch a football club in Uruguay. Suarez announced on Tuesday he has founded a professional team in his native Uruguay, and he is bringing his Inter Miami teammate along on the project.

28 May 2025, 07:32:20 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open India's women shuttlers - A. Kashyap and Unnati Hooda will be taking the court whereas all eyes will be on Lakshya Sen and later, Satwik-Chirag at the Singapore Open 2025.

28 May 2025, 07:57:01 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Aakarshi Kashyap is giving a tough fight to Han Yue in their opening round tussle at the Singapore Open 2025.

28 May 2025, 08:04:17 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 And there you have it! Aakarshi Kashyap has taken the first game 21-18 against Han Yue. The Indian is in the box seat.

28 May 2025, 08:22:58 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: NBA Eastern Conference Finals Indiana Pacers has defeated NY Knicks 130-121 in Game 4 of the ongoing NBA Eastern Conference finals.

28 May 2025, 08:28:20 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Aakarshi Kashyap loses the second game to Han Yue 21-13. Sets up a tantalizing third game between the two opponents at Singapore Open 2025 Round of 32 clash.

28 May 2025, 08:38:01 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 After a brilliant start to the tie, Aakarshi Kashyap seems to have fizzled out, lost the second game and now trails in the third one. She is 13-5 down to her Chinese opponent.

28 May 2025, 08:44:04 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Aakarshi Kashyap loses to Han Yue in her round of 32 clash at Singapore Open 2025. She loses 17-21, 21-13, 21-7.

28 May 2025, 09:01:16 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Lakshya Sen faces Lin Chun-yi in Round of 32 at the Singapore Open 2025 tournament.

28 May 2025, 09:04:57 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Lakshya Sen races to a 11-10 lead in the first game against Lin Chun-yi at the break.

28 May 2025, 09:14:30 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 In 20 minutes, Lakshya Sen has wrapped up the first game against Lin Chun-yi winning 21-15. Brilliant start to the tie for the Indian shuttler. More to come.

28 May 2025, 09:24:12 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Lakshya Sen is trailing in the second game but not completely out of it. Lin Chun-yi leads 8-5 in the 2nd game.

28 May 2025, 09:38:53 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Lakshya Sen has raced to 16-16 in the second game and is in pole position to win this game. Some fightback this from the Indian shuttler.

28 May 2025, 09:41:29 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Oh no! Lakshya Sen has just let slip in the second game. After tied at 17-17 in the second game, few errors from the Indian shuttler has allowed Lin Chun-yi back in the tie and level it all. Chun-yi wins 21-17.

28 May 2025, 09:45:58 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Oh-no! Sen is trailing 0-7 in the third game! That's a disastrous start for the Indian, who won the first game and had a close one in the second one.

28 May 2025, 09:51:08 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Seems like Lakshya Sen is struggling with something (niggle) after the Indian called on for medical assistance. However, the 23-year-old prefers to carry on.

28 May 2025, 09:55:14 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Lakshya Sen is struggling with his lower back and retires hurt from the match against Lin Chun-yi. Pretty unfortunate way to end the match for the 23-year-old. KFF Singapore Badminton Open 2025

MS - R32

15 21 13 LIN Chun-Yi🥇



21 17 5 🇮🇳Lakshya SEN



🕚 in 60 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) May 28, 2025

28 May 2025, 10:12:51 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty pair have taken a 11-7 lead in the first game against Muhammad Haikal/Choong Hon Jian in the men's doubles tie.

28 May 2025, 10:20:26 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Sat-Chi race to a 19-13 lead in the first game against their Malaysian opponents.

28 May 2025, 10:23:26 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty win the first game 21-16 against Muhammad Haikal/Choong Hon Jian in the men's doubles round of 32 clash.

28 May 2025, 10:27:33 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are now 6-2 up in the second game. So far so good, there isn't any trouble for the Indian pair.

28 May 2025, 10:33:46 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty have raced to a 11-6 lead in the second game and are on course to win this match with ease.

28 May 2025, 10:39:58 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are now three match points away from game point.

28 May 2025, 10:43:10 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 And there you go! Satwik-Chirag are through to the next round, with a routine victory 21-16, 21-13 over Muhammad Haikal/Choong Hon Jian in their Round of 32 clash.

28 May 2025, 10:49:08 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: BWF World Championships 2026 To Be Held In India Breaking

New Delhi has been selected as the host city for the BWF World Championships that is set to take place in India in 2026 pic.twitter.com/KxqMkWYNlF — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) May 28, 2025

28 May 2025, 11:14:20 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 It's time for India's Unnati Hooda to take the court and she is up against Wang Zhiyi of China. The match has begun and it's neck-and-neck tussle between the two.

28 May 2025, 11:19:33 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Unnati Hooda has won the first game 21-13 against Wang Zhiyi of China. That's some start for the Indian shuttler.

28 May 2025, 11:33:09 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Unnati Hooda struggling in the second game now. The Indian shuttler is trailing against Wang Zhiyi 15-8.

28 May 2025, 11:48:32 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Unnati Hooda loses second set and is trailing again in the third one. She needs a big fightback if the Indian is to get a grip of this contest.

28 May 2025, 11:57:07 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Unnati Hooda now crashes out of Singapore Open 2025. She loses - 21-13, 21-9, 15-21.

28 May 2025, 12:15:55 pm IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32 Apart from Satwik-Chirag and Ruthvika Gadde/Rohan Kapoor, other Indian shuttlers had an off day and have exited the tournament. Unnati Hooda, Lakshya Sen (retired hurt), Aakarshi Kashyap, Anupama Upadhyaya have exited the tournament.

28 May 2025, 01:04:29 pm IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Sumo World Champion Onosato, the new sumo grand champion, weighs 191 kilograms (421 pounds) and he is the first Japanese competitor to reach the top rank since 2017.

28 May 2025, 02:35:07 pm IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Mudryk Spotted In Poland Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca seemed as surprised as anyone when he was told Mykhailo Mudryk had been spotted in Poland ahead of the club’s Conference League final against Real Betis. “To be honest, I just, I don’t know. He’s here, or he’s coming?” Maresca said, glancing around in surprise when asked at his pre-game news conference what he thought of Mudryk being in Wroclaw ahead of Wednesday’s game. “He’s here? I’m happy for Misha (Mudryk) to be here. I don’t know, just happy for Misha to be here.”

28 May 2025, 03:05:03 pm IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Real Betis' Route To Conference League Final Qualifying play-offs: Beat Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih 5-0 on aggregate League phase: Finished 15th with 10 points Knockout play-offs: Beat Gent 3-1 on aggregate Round of 16: Beat Vitoria Guimaraes 6-2 on aggregate Quarter-finals: Beat Jagiellonia Bialystok 3-1 on aggregate Semi-finals: Beat Fiorentina 4-3 on aggregate

28 May 2025, 03:05:22 pm IST Sports News Today Live, May 28: Chelsea's Route To Conference League Final Qualifying play-offs: Beat Servette 3-2 on aggregate League phase: Finished first with 18 points Knockout play-offs: Bye Round of 16: Beat Copenhagen 3-1 on aggregate Quarter-finals: Beat Legia Warsaw 4-2 on aggregate Semi-finals: Beat Djurgardens 5-1 on aggregate