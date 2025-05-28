Sports Highlights Today: Chelsea Vs Real Betis In Conference League Final; Satwik-Chirag Win Men's Doubles Clash

Sports LIVE Today
Welcome to the live coverage of all the sporting from all over the world on Wednesday.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Football News
Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have teamed up to launch a football club in Uruguay. Suarez announced on Tuesday he has founded a professional team in his native Uruguay, and he is bringing his Inter Miami teammate along on the project.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open
India's women shuttlers - A. Kashyap and Unnati Hooda will be taking the court whereas all eyes will be on Lakshya Sen and later, Satwik-Chirag at the Singapore Open 2025.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open
Aakarshi Kashyap is giving a tough fight to Han Yue in their opening round tussle at the Singapore Open 2025.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
And there you have it! Aakarshi Kashyap has taken the first game 21-18 against Han Yue. The Indian is in the box seat.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: NBA Eastern Conference Finals
Indiana Pacers has defeated NY Knicks 130-121 in Game 4 of the ongoing NBA Eastern Conference finals.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Aakarshi Kashyap loses the second game to Han Yue 21-13. Sets up a tantalizing third game between the two opponents at Singapore Open 2025 Round of 32 clash.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
After a brilliant start to the tie, Aakarshi Kashyap seems to have fizzled out, lost the second game and now trails in the third one. She is 13-5 down to her Chinese opponent.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Aakarshi Kashyap loses to Han Yue in her round of 32 clash at Singapore Open 2025. She loses 17-21, 21-13, 21-7.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Lakshya Sen faces Lin Chun-yi in Round of 32 at the Singapore Open 2025 tournament.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Lakshya Sen races to a 11-10 lead in the first game against Lin Chun-yi at the break.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
In 20 minutes, Lakshya Sen has wrapped up the first game against Lin Chun-yi winning 21-15. Brilliant start to the tie for the Indian shuttler. More to come.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Lakshya Sen is trailing in the second game but not completely out of it. Lin Chun-yi leads 8-5 in the 2nd game.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Lakshya Sen has raced to 16-16 in the second game and is in pole position to win this game. Some fightback this from the Indian shuttler.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Oh no! Lakshya Sen has just let slip in the second game. After tied at 17-17 in the second game, few errors from the Indian shuttler has allowed Lin Chun-yi back in the tie and level it all. Chun-yi wins 21-17.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Oh-no! Sen is trailing 0-7 in the third game! That's a disastrous start for the Indian, who won the first game and had a close one in the second one.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Seems like Lakshya Sen is struggling with something (niggle) after the Indian called on for medical assistance. However, the 23-year-old prefers to carry on.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Lakshya Sen is struggling with his lower back and retires hurt from the match against Lin Chun-yi. Pretty unfortunate way to end the match for the 23-year-old.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty pair have taken a 11-7 lead in the first game against Muhammad Haikal/Choong Hon Jian in the men's doubles tie.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Sat-Chi race to a 19-13 lead in the first game against their Malaysian opponents.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty win the first game 21-16 against Muhammad Haikal/Choong Hon Jian in the men's doubles round of 32 clash.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are now 6-2 up in the second game. So far so good, there isn't any trouble for the Indian pair.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty have raced to a 11-6 lead in the second game and are on course to win this match with ease.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are now three match points away from game point.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
And there you go! Satwik-Chirag are through to the next round, with a routine victory 21-16, 21-13 over Muhammad Haikal/Choong Hon Jian in their Round of 32 clash.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: BWF World Championships 2026 To Be Held In India
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
It's time for India's Unnati Hooda to take the court and she is up against Wang Zhiyi of China. The match has begun and it's neck-and-neck tussle between the two.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Unnati Hooda has won the first game 21-13 against Wang Zhiyi of China. That's some start for the Indian shuttler.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Unnati Hooda struggling in the second game now. The Indian shuttler is trailing against Wang Zhiyi 15-8.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Unnati Hooda loses second set and is trailing again in the third one. She needs a big fightback if the Indian is to get a grip of this contest.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Unnati Hooda now crashes out of Singapore Open 2025. She loses - 21-13, 21-9, 15-21.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Singapore Open Rd Of 32
Apart from Satwik-Chirag and Ruthvika Gadde/Rohan Kapoor, other Indian shuttlers had an off day and have exited the tournament. Unnati Hooda, Lakshya Sen (retired hurt), Aakarshi Kashyap, Anupama Upadhyaya have exited the tournament.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Sumo World Champion
Onosato, the new sumo grand champion, weighs 191 kilograms (421 pounds) and he is the first Japanese competitor to reach the top rank since 2017.
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Mudryk Spotted In Poland
Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca seemed as surprised as anyone when he was told Mykhailo Mudryk had been spotted in Poland ahead of the club’s Conference League final against Real Betis.
“To be honest, I just, I don’t know. He’s here, or he’s coming?” Maresca said, glancing around in surprise when asked at his pre-game news conference what he thought of Mudryk being in Wroclaw ahead of Wednesday’s game.
“He’s here? I’m happy for Misha (Mudryk) to be here. I don’t know, just happy for Misha to be here.”
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Real Betis' Route To Conference League Final
Qualifying play-offs: Beat Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih 5-0 on aggregate
League phase: Finished 15th with 10 points
Knockout play-offs: Beat Gent 3-1 on aggregate
Round of 16: Beat Vitoria Guimaraes 6-2 on aggregate
Quarter-finals: Beat Jagiellonia Bialystok 3-1 on aggregate
Semi-finals: Beat Fiorentina 4-3 on aggregate
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Chelsea's Route To Conference League Final
Qualifying play-offs: Beat Servette 3-2 on aggregate
League phase: Finished first with 18 points
Knockout play-offs: Bye
Round of 16: Beat Copenhagen 3-1 on aggregate
Quarter-finals: Beat Legia Warsaw 4-2 on aggregate
Semi-finals: Beat Djurgardens 5-1 on aggregate
Sports News Today Live, May 28: Tennis Queen Serena Williams Bags Top Honour In Spain
Serena Williams has been awarded Spain’s Princess of Asturias Prize for Sports for her stellar tennis career, organizers said Wednesday.
The 43-year-old American won 73 career singles titles including 23 Grand Slams. She said in 2022 that she was stepping away from tennis to focus on her family and business interests.
The 50,000-euro ($57,000) Princess of Asturias Award is one of eight annual prizes covering different areas, including arts, literature and science among others. (AP)