Sports, June 4 Highlights: RCB Victory Parade Cancelled; Felicitation To Be Held AT M Chinnaswamy

Sports June 4 Highlights: Follow the latest scores and updates from various arenas across the sporting world in our daily blog on Wednesday, June 4, 2025

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final Virat Kohli Rajat Patidar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar (right) and Virat Kohli hold the Indian Premier League 2025 trophy during the team's victory lap at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI
Catch the highlights of Wednesday, June 4, sports news and events. Emotions are still raw after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden Indian Premier League triumph last night. Over in badminton, several Indian shuttlers are in action at the Indonesia Open round of 32, although the women’s doubles match featuring Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand was cancelled. At the French Open, quarter-final action continues with Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic scheduled to take the court in the evening. Meanwhile, Sunil Chhetri’s India face Thailand in an international football friendly. Stay tuned for scores and updates from across the sporting world on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
Sports News Today Live, June 4:

We will bring to you all that is current and relevant in the world of sports in this one-stop comprehensive shop.

Sports News Today Live, June 4: ICYMI

Sports News Today Live, June 4: Indians At Indonesia Open

There are several Indian shuttlers competing at the Indonesia Open. Let’s have a look at the complete list:

Indonesia Open Men:

  • Kean Yew Loh (Singapore) vs Kiran George (India) – 11:40 AM IST

Indonesia Open Mixed Women:

  • Dhruv Kapila & Tanisha Crasto (India) vs Tang Jie Chen & Ee Wei Toh (Malaysia) – 8:20 AM IST

  • Mads Vestergaard & Christine Busch (Denmark) vs Asith Surya & Amrutha Pramuthesh (India) – 8:30 AM IST

  • Hong Wei Ye & Nicole Gonzales Chan (Taiwan) vs Sathish Karunakaran & Aadya Variyath (India) – 9:20 AM IST

  • Rohan Kapoor & Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (India) vs Yuichi Shimogami & Sayaka Hobara (Japan) – 11:00 AM IST

Sports News Today Live, June 4: French Open Action Today

Along with badminton, we also have the second set of French Open 2025 quarter-final matches. In the ATP draws, top-seed Jannik Sinner will face surprise Kazakh contender, Alexander Bublik. Meanwhile, world No. 3 Alexander Zverev will face Novak Djokovic. In the WTA draw, Madison Keys will take on No. 2 Coco Gauff, and Mirra Andreeva will face world No. 361 Lois Boisson.

Sports News Today Live, June 4: Vijay Mallya Said...

Sports News Today Live, June 4: Dhruv-Tanisha Struggling

The match between Dhruv and Tanisha and Chen and Toh is extremely one-sided at the moment. The Malaysian duo won the first game comprehensively in just 12 minutes, earning a 21-11 win. A tough second game awaits.

In the other game, Vestergaard and Busch have won the first game 21-15 against Suryva and Pramuthesh.

Sports News Today Live, June 4: Dhruv-Tanisha Fight Back!

What a stunning comeback from the Indian duo!! They dominated their Malaysian opponent, winning the second game 21-16, despite a minor injury scare for Dhruv Kapila.

In the other match, Vestergaard and Busch won in straight-games, beating Surya and Pramuthesh 21-15, 21-9.

Sports News Today Live, June 4: Dhruv Tanisha Fall To Second Seeds At Indonesia Open

Malaysia’s second seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei were pushed hard by Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto before edging past the Indian duo 21–11, 16–21, 21–14 in a 59-minute mixed doubles opener at the Indonesia Open. Kapila and Crasto bounced back strongly after a one-sided first game but couldn’t sustain the momentum in the decider.

Despite the early exit, India still have players in contention across events, keeping their hopes alive in Jakarta.

Sports News Today Live, June 4: Kohli With De Villiers In Dressing Room

Sports News Today Live, June 4: Changwon 2025 WSPS World Cup – Day 5 Update

India added another silver to their tally on the fifth day of the Changwon 2025 WSPS World Cup, with the trio of Nihal Singh, Sanjeev Giri, and Shivraj Sankhala finishing second in the 50m Pistol Team event.

With this, India’s overall medal count at the end of Day 5 stands at:

  • Gold – 6

  • Silver – 8

  • Bronze – 2

The Indian contingent continues to deliver strong performances as the competition heads into its final stretch.

Sports News Today Live, June 4: World Boxing Apologises For Naming Imane Khelif In Mandatory Sex Testing Policy

World Boxing has issued an apology after Olympic champion Imane Khelif was publicly named in its announcement regarding mandatory sex testing.

The governing body released a new policy last week, stating that Khelif would be barred from competing in the female category until she underwent the required testing. The decision sparked criticism over the handling of the matter, particularly the decision to single out the Algerian boxer in an official statement.

In response, World Boxing told BBC Sport that its president, Boris van der Vorst, has written to the Algerian Boxing Federation to formally apologise, acknowledging that "the athlete's privacy should have been protected."

Sports Today LIVE, June 4: Brentford Sign Kelleher As Flekken Joins Leverkusen

Brentford have completed the signing of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool as a replacement for Dutch international Mark Flekken, who has made a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Republic of Ireland shot-stopper joins the Bees for an initial fee of £12.5 million, which could rise to £18 million with performance-related add-ons. Meanwhile, Flekken has been sold to the Bundesliga side for a fee believed to be around £8 million.

Kelleher has agreed to a five-year contract with Brentford, with the club holding an option to extend the deal by an additional 12 months.

Sports Today LIVE, June 4: '𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗶ng', Says RCB Director Of Cricket Mo Bobat

Sports Today LIVE, June 4: RCB's Victory Parade Cancelled

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory parade to celebrate their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title has been curtailed after the city administration denied permission for the event. The parade, initially scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST from Vidhana Soudha and end at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, has now been reduced to a felicitation ceremony at the stadium itself, as confirmed by the Bengaluru Traffic Police via a social media update. RCB clinched their historic first IPL trophy with a thrilling six-run win over Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, finally ending their long wait for the elusive title.

Sports Today LIVE, June 4: Indian Football Players Still Unpaid for 2023 Trophies Ahead Of Key Matches

Several Indian football players remain unpaid for the three trophies won in 2023, as the team prepares for a friendly against Thailand and an AFC Asian Cup qualifier versus Hong Kong.

On May 26, players reportedly emailed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) raising concerns over unpaid allowances, match fees, and award money dating back months or even years. This issue casts a shadow over the team’s crucial upcoming fixtures.

That's A Wrap

That's a wrap! We'll catch you again with another live blog soon. Until then, goodbye and take care.

