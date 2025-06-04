Sports, June 4 Highlights: RCB Victory Parade Cancelled; Felicitation To Be Held AT M Chinnaswamy

India added another silver to their tally on the fifth day of the Changwon 2025 WSPS World Cup, with the trio of Nihal Singh, Sanjeev Giri, and Shivraj Sankhala finishing second in the 50m Pistol Team event.

With this, India’s overall medal count at the end of Day 5 stands at:

Gold – 6

Silver – 8

Bronze – 2

The Indian contingent continues to deliver strong performances as the competition heads into its final stretch.