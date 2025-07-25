Sports Highlights Today, July 25: Unnati Hooda Loses In China Open QF; AIFF Gets India Head Coach Application From Xavi

Unnati Hooda in action during her China Open 2025 women's singles match against Akane Yamaguchi. | Photo: X/BAI_media

Latest Sports News Headlines Today: Below are the highlights from the sports events from across the globe for today, July 25, 2025. In badminton, Unnati Hooda saw her dream run in the China Open 2025 come to an end against third seed Anake Yamaguchi, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are in action in men’s doubles later. Indian football had a surprise as Xavi Hernandez reportedly sent an application for the Indian senior team’s head coach role. In cricket, day three of the fourth Test match between India and England is scheduled to get underway with the hosts trailing by 133 runs. Read the updates from the daily sports blog for Friday, July 25, right here.

25 Jul 2025, 07:03:48 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: Hello! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of everything sports on Friday, July 25. A busy day is coming up as we head towards the weekend.

25 Jul 2025, 07:03:48 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: ICYMI Stumps on Day 2 in Manchester!



Debutant Anshul Kamboj & Ravindra Jadeja pick a wicket each in the final session ⚡️



England reach 225/2, trail by 133 runs.



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/L1EVgGu4SI#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/YGTUz2uzwK — BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2025

25 Jul 2025, 07:17:52 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: Tennis Updates World no. 4 Taylor Fritz is currently in Washington Open action against Matteo Arnaldi, and Daniil Mevedev will play against Corentin Moutet later at 11:30 PM IST.

25 Jul 2025, 07:41:49 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: China Open Updates The first matches of China Open 2025 begin at 8:20 AM IST, with top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in action against World No. 6 Tien Chen Chou.

25 Jul 2025, 08:28:54 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: Boxing Updates Nikhant Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain have been named in the 20-member Indian squad set to take part in the World Championships from 4 September in Liverpool. Read the full news report.

25 Jul 2025, 08:58:39 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: Shardul Praises Pant’s ‘Unmatched’ Heroics Rishabh Pant showed courage to return to the crease during India’s fourth Test match against England, despite suffering a foot fracture on day one. All-rounder Shardul Thakur hailed the batter’s effort, terming it ‘unmatched’. Read the full news report.

25 Jul 2025, 09:30:43 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: When Is Unnati Hooda In Action? India's lone representative in the China Open 2025 today, Unnati Hooda, will be in action in the women's singles event against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi at 10:00 AM IST. The match timings, however, are subject to change.

25 Jul 2025, 10:05:08 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: Badminton Update In the China Open 2025 men's singles, Tien Chen Choi defeated top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-17, 21-11. In the women's singles, China's Zhi Yi Wang won 21-16, 21-11 against Pin-Chian Chiu. Unnati Hooda in action next.

25 Jul 2025, 10:36:01 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: Hooda Vs Yamaguchi Update Unnati Hooda's match against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, the fourth seed, is about to start, with the pre-match warm up going on now.

25 Jul 2025, 10:55:27 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: Hooda Vs Yamaguchi Update Despite some stunning relays, Hooda has lost the first game 21-16 against the third seed. It was close, and the youngster will look to make a comeback in this must-win game.

25 Jul 2025, 11:12:28 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: Hooda Vs Yamaguchi Update Despite the scores being tied 5-5 at one point, Yamaguchi dominated the second game, eventually winning the match 21-16, 21-12. A spirited performance from Unnati Hooda, but Yamaguchi's pedigree was too much for the youngster, and the Japanese start makes her second consecutive China Open semi-final.

25 Jul 2025, 11:41:10 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: Xavi Applied For India Job! In one of the most surprising news coming out of the sporting world today, FC Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez reportedly applied for the role of India's national team head coach. Read the full news report.

25 Jul 2025, 11:41:52 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: India Vs England Schedule 5⃣ T20Is. 3⃣ ODIs



📍 England



Fixtures for #TeamIndia's limited over tour of England 2026 announced 🙌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Bp8gDYudXW — BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2025

25 Jul 2025, 12:02:01 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: Andhra CM Congratulates Humpy Congratulations to Indian Chess Grandmaster Koneru Humpy for reaching the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup final. Her determination and brilliance are commendable and inspiring. Best wishes for the final, Amma! We’re cheering for you! @humpy_koneru pic.twitter.com/Z2k56NnbPZ — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 25, 2025

25 Jul 2025, 12:40:24 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: When Is Sat-Chi In Action? The Indian duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are in action in the China Open 2025 men's double action against Malaysia's Yew Sin Ong and Yi Teo Ee. The match starts at 5:50 PM IST, but the match timings are subject to change later.

25 Jul 2025, 01:03:48 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: BC Roy Trophy Junior NFC Tier 2 Schedule 2️⃣7️⃣ Matches

1️⃣6️⃣ Teams

2️⃣ Promotions to Tier 1



The #JuniorNFC Tier2 for the #BCRoyTrophy begins tomorrow 🙌



📍 Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/27eqSvWSnl — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 25, 2025

25 Jul 2025, 01:53:43 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: When Is Sumit Nagal In Action? India's premier tennis player Sumit Nagal is in action at the Tapere Challenge 2025 men's singles today. His match against Argentina's Nicolas Kicker will start at 6:00 PM IST, although the timings are subject to change.

25 Jul 2025, 02:38:08 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, July 25: RCB's Dayal Booked For Alleged Rape Of Minor Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Yash Dayal has found himself under legal controversy again as he has been booked by Jaipur Police for an alleged rape involving a minor. Read the full news report.