Sports Highlights Today, July 25: Unnati Hooda Loses In China Open QF; AIFF Gets India Head Coach Application From Xavi

World no. 4 Taylor Fritz is currently in Washington Open action against Matteo Arnaldi, and Daniil Mevedev will play against Corentin Moutet later at 11:30 PM IST.
The first matches of China Open 2025 begin at 8:20 AM IST, with top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in action against World No. 6 Tien Chen Chou.
Nikhant Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain have been named in the 20-member Indian squad set to take part in the World Championships from 4 September in Liverpool. Read the full news report.
Sports LIVE Today, July 25: Shardul Praises Pant’s ‘Unmatched’ Heroics
Rishabh Pant showed courage to return to the crease during India’s fourth Test match against England, despite suffering a foot fracture on day one. All-rounder Shardul Thakur hailed the batter’s effort, terming it ‘unmatched’. Read the full news report.
Sports LIVE Today, July 25: When Is Unnati Hooda In Action?
India's lone representative in the China Open 2025 today, Unnati Hooda, will be in action in the women's singles event against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi at 10:00 AM IST. The match timings, however, are subject to change.
In the China Open 2025 men's singles, Tien Chen Choi defeated top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-17, 21-11. In the women's singles, China's Zhi Yi Wang won 21-16, 21-11 against Pin-Chian Chiu.
Unnati Hooda in action next.
Sports LIVE Today, July 25: Hooda Vs Yamaguchi Update
Unnati Hooda's match against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, the fourth seed, is about to start, with the pre-match warm up going on now.
Sports LIVE Today, July 25: Hooda Vs Yamaguchi Update
Despite some stunning relays, Hooda has lost the first game 21-16 against the third seed. It was close, and the youngster will look to make a comeback in this must-win game.
Sports LIVE Today, July 25: Hooda Vs Yamaguchi Update
Despite the scores being tied 5-5 at one point, Yamaguchi dominated the second game, eventually winning the match 21-16, 21-12. A spirited performance from Unnati Hooda, but Yamaguchi's pedigree was too much for the youngster, and the Japanese start makes her second consecutive China Open semi-final.
Sports LIVE Today, July 25: Xavi Applied For India Job!
In one of the most surprising news coming out of the sporting world today, FC Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez reportedly applied for the role of India's national team head coach. Read the full news report.
Sports LIVE Today, July 25: When Is Sat-Chi In Action?
The Indian duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are in action in the China Open 2025 men's double action against Malaysia's Yew Sin Ong and Yi Teo Ee. The match starts at 5:50 PM IST, but the match timings are subject to change later.
Sports LIVE Today, July 25: When Is Sumit Nagal In Action?
India's premier tennis player Sumit Nagal is in action at the Tapere Challenge 2025 men's singles today. His match against Argentina's Nicolas Kicker will start at 6:00 PM IST, although the timings are subject to change.
Sports LIVE Today, July 25: RCB's Dayal Booked For Alleged Rape Of Minor
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Yash Dayal has found himself under legal controversy again as he has been booked by Jaipur Police for an alleged rape involving a minor. Read the full news report.
