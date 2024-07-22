Where To Watch Gautam Gambhir's Press Conference?
The much-awaited media interaction will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website, as also on the Star Sports YouTube channel at 10am IST.
Follow live updates from the media interaction of India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday (July 22, 2024), as he along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar discusses the squads picked for the upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka
