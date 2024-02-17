Meanwhile, even though the statistics are disappointing, it is not, when considering the efforts behind the two wins Gujarat Giants achieved- one against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11 runs and the other against Delhi Capitals by 11 runs.

Furthermore, the reshuffling of the squad is indicating a new dynamic this time. They have acquired 10 players in the auction, making waves by securing all-rounder Keshavee Gautam for 2 crore INR. Additionally, Australia's Phoebe Litchfield has joined the team for 1 crore INR, while India's Meghna Singh and Australia's Lauren Cheatle have been signed for 30 lakhs INR. The Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 auction also saw the recruitment of players such as Priya Mishra (20 lakh INR), Trisha Poojitha (10 lakh INR), Kathryn Bryce (10 lakh INR), and others.

The orange team has unveiled their new jersey on Saturday (February 17) and promised a season of hard work with Australia's Beth Mooney leading the team once again combining the support of India's all-rounder Sneh Rana.

ALSO READ: Women's Premier League 2024: UP Warriorz Team Profile

Gujarat Giants Squad For WPL 2024:

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan

Star players of Gujarat Giants WPL Team: