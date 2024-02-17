Gujarat Giants, the team who gave up on winning the trophy of Women's Premiere League early in 2023 is returning with renewed hope determination, and a chance for redemption. They will kick off the WPL 2024 season on February 25, Sunday facing off against the reigning champions, Mumbai Indians, in Bengaluru. (WPL Tournament Guide | More Cricket News)
Last year, the Adani Sportsline team finished last in the Women's Premiere League, a competition of five teams. They played 8 matches and lost in 6 of them. The one reason behind this lacklustre is the absence of the team's captain, Beth Mooney (wicketkeeper) who was down with injury in the early matches.
The past is set to repeat itself as the same tournament, same teams, and the same start will occur once again. On March 4, 2023, Gujarat Giants played for the first time in WPL, faced Mumbai Indians and suffered a 143-run loss. In another encounter, MI defeated the Giants by 55 runs. Next week, it will be their third meet-up.
Meanwhile, even though the statistics are disappointing, it is not, when considering the efforts behind the two wins Gujarat Giants achieved- one against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11 runs and the other against Delhi Capitals by 11 runs.
Furthermore, the reshuffling of the squad is indicating a new dynamic this time. They have acquired 10 players in the auction, making waves by securing all-rounder Keshavee Gautam for 2 crore INR. Additionally, Australia's Phoebe Litchfield has joined the team for 1 crore INR, while India's Meghna Singh and Australia's Lauren Cheatle have been signed for 30 lakhs INR. The Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 auction also saw the recruitment of players such as Priya Mishra (20 lakh INR), Trisha Poojitha (10 lakh INR), Kathryn Bryce (10 lakh INR), and others.
The orange team has unveiled their new jersey on Saturday (February 17) and promised a season of hard work with Australia's Beth Mooney leading the team once again combining the support of India's all-rounder Sneh Rana.
ALSO READ: Women's Premier League 2024: UP Warriorz Team Profile
Gujarat Giants Squad For WPL 2024:
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan
Star players of Gujarat Giants WPL Team:
When it comes to naming the giant star of the Gujrat Giants, none other than Ashleigh Gardner comes to mind. The Australian all-rounder has been retained in the team with 3.2 crore INR. She scored the most, 204 runs and took 10 wickets in the 2023 WPL season.
Kim Garth is another star player of the Gujrat Giants who took 11 wickets in 7 matches with the best bowling rate of 5/36 in 4 overs last year.
Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Schedule:
February 25: Gujarat Giants Vs Mumbai Indians
February 27: Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 1: Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriors
March 3: Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals
March 6: Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 9: Gujarat Giants Vs Mumbai Indians
March 11: Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriors
March 13: Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals