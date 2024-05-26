Sports

Women's Champions League Final: Barcelona Beat Lyon To Retain Title - In Pics

Barcelona ended its losing streak against the game’s most successful club on Saturday, beating Lyon 2-0 to clinch its third Women’s Champions League title in four years. World player of the year Aitana Bonmatí scored in the second half and former world player Alexia Putellas added a second deep in stoppage time for defending champion Barcelona in front of a record crowd of 50,827 for a final. Barcelona lost the two previous finals it played against the French side and all four of its previous matches against Lyon, which was seeking a record-extending ninth European trophy. Victory gave Barcelona a quadruple of trophies: Champions league, Spanish league, Copa de la Reina and the Spanish Super Cup. Barcelona added to its Women’s Champions League titles in 2021 and 2023 in its fourth consecutive final.

Women's Champions League Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Barcelona's team captain Alexia Putellas lifts the trophy after winning the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Barcelona won 2-0.

1/8
Champions League
Champions League Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Barcelona's team captain Alexia Putellas carries the trophy after winning the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Barcelona won 2-0.

2/8
Olympique Lyonnais vs Barcelona
Olympique Lyonnais vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Lyon's Dzsenifer Marozsan, center, and teammates walk on the pitch after receiving their second place medal in the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Barcelona won 2-0.

3/8
Barcelona vs Olympique Lyonnais
Barcelona vs Olympique Lyonnais Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Barcelona's team captain Alexia Putellas beats a drum celebrating after winning the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Barcelona won 2-0.

4/8
UEFA Womens Champions League Final 2024
UEFA Women's Champions League Final 2024 Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, right, is congratulated after scoring her side's 2nd goal during the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

5/8
Womens Champions League Final 2024
Women's Champions League Final 2024 Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Lyon's Vicki Becho, left, and Barcelona's Ona Batlle fight for the ball during the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

6/8
Soccer Champions League Final
Soccer Champions League Final Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Blood runs down the face of Barcelona's Ona Batlle during the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

7/8
Womens Champions League
Women's Champions League Photo: AP/Jose Breton

A screen displaying the attendance number of spectators during the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

8/8
Barcelonas Aitana Bonmati
Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati celebrates scoring her side's first goal during the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

