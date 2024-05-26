Sports

Women's Champions League Final: Barcelona Beat Lyon To Retain Title - In Pics

Barcelona ended its losing streak against the game’s most successful club on Saturday, beating Lyon 2-0 to clinch its third Women’s Champions League title in four years. World player of the year Aitana Bonmatí scored in the second half and former world player Alexia Putellas added a second deep in stoppage time for defending champion Barcelona in front of a record crowd of 50,827 for a final. Barcelona lost the two previous finals it played against the French side and all four of its previous matches against Lyon, which was seeking a record-extending ninth European trophy. Victory gave Barcelona a quadruple of trophies: Champions league, Spanish league, Copa de la Reina and the Spanish Super Cup. Barcelona added to its Women’s Champions League titles in 2021 and 2023 in its fourth consecutive final.