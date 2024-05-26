Barcelona's team captain Alexia Putellas lifts the trophy after winning the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Barcelona won 2-0.
Barcelona's team captain Alexia Putellas carries the trophy after winning the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Barcelona won 2-0.
Lyon's Dzsenifer Marozsan, center, and teammates walk on the pitch after receiving their second place medal in the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Barcelona won 2-0.
Barcelona's team captain Alexia Putellas beats a drum celebrating after winning the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Barcelona won 2-0.
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, right, is congratulated after scoring her side's 2nd goal during the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Lyon's Vicki Becho, left, and Barcelona's Ona Batlle fight for the ball during the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Blood runs down the face of Barcelona's Ona Batlle during the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
A screen displaying the attendance number of spectators during the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati celebrates scoring her side's first goal during the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.