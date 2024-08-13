Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Gymnastics - Trampoline Medallists - In Pics

From left to right, bronze medalist Yan Langyu of China, gold medalist Ivan Litvinovich of the Individual Neutral Athletes and silver medalist Wang Zisai of China listen to the anthem during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Ivan Litvinovich of the Individual Neutral Athletes competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Wang Zisai of China competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics France.
Yan Langyu of China competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
From left to right silver medalist Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya of Individual Neutral Athletes, gold medalist Bryony Page of Britain and bronze medalist Sophiane Methot of Canada hold up their medals after the women's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bryony Page of Britain competes during the women's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya of Individual Neutral Athletes competes during the women's trampoline qualification round in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics Paris, France.
Sophiane Methot of Canada competes during the women's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.