Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Gymnastics - Trampoline Medallists - In Pics

The trampoline events started from August 2 and concluded on August 10 at the Accor Arena. In the men's individual event, Ivan Litvinovich (Neutral Athlete) took gold, China's Wang Zisai took silver and Yan Langyu of China bagged bronze. In women's individual, Bryony Page of GB took gold, Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya (Neutral Athlete) took home silver whereas Sophiane Méthot of Canada took bronze.