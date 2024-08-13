Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Gymnastics - Trampoline Medallists - In Pics

The trampoline events started from August 2 and concluded on August 10 at the Accor Arena. In the men's individual event, Ivan Litvinovich (Neutral Athlete) took gold, China's Wang Zisai took silver and Yan Langyu of China bagged bronze. In women's individual, Bryony Page of GB took gold, Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya (Neutral Athlete) took home silver whereas Sophiane Méthot of Canada took bronze.

Paris Olympic Gymnastics Trampoline Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

From left to right, bronze medalist Yan Langyu of China, gold medalist Ivan Litvinovich of the Individual Neutral Athletes and silver medalist Wang Zisai of China listen to the anthem during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

1/7
Olympics 2024 Gymnastics Trampoline
Olympics 2024 Gymnastics Trampoline Photo: AP/Morry Gash

Ivan Litvinovich of the Individual Neutral Athletes competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/7
Paris Olympics Games Gymnastics Trampoline
Paris Olympics Games Gymnastics Trampoline Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Wang Zisai of China competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics France.

3/7
Paris Olympics 2024 Gymnastics Trampoline
Paris Olympics 2024 Gymnastics Trampoline Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Yan Langyu of China competes during the men's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/7
Paris 2024 Olympics Gymnastics Trampoline
Paris 2024 Olympics Gymnastics Trampoline Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

From left to right silver medalist Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya of Individual Neutral Athletes, gold medalist Bryony Page of Britain and bronze medalist Sophiane Methot of Canada hold up their medals after the women's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/7
2024 Summer Olympics Gymnastics Trampoline
2024 Summer Olympics Gymnastics Trampoline Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Bryony Page of Britain competes during the women's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/7
Olympic Games 2024 Gymnastics Trampoline
Olympic Games 2024 Gymnastics Trampoline Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya of Individual Neutral Athletes competes during the women's trampoline qualification round in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics Paris, France.

7/7
Paris 2024 Gymnastics Trampoline
Paris 2024 Gymnastics Trampoline Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Sophiane Methot of Canada competes during the women's trampoline finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

