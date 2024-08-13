Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Gymnastics - Rhythmic Medallists - In Pics

Team China poses for a photograph after winning the gold medal in the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics at La Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Team Israel poses for a photograph after winning the silver medal in the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics at La Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Team Italy poses for a photograph after winning the bronze medal in the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics at La Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
A member of team China performs with a ribbon in the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at La Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Team Israel performs with ribbons and balls in the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at La Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Team Italy performs with ribbons and balls in the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at La Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalist Boryana Kaleyn, of Bulgaria, left, gold medalist Daria Varfolomeev, of Germany, center, and bronze medalist Sofia Raffaeli, of Italy, pose with their medals in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-round competition at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medalist Daria Varfolomeev, of Germany, poses with her medal in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-round competition at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalist Boryana Kaleyn, of Bulgaria, poses with her medal in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-round competition at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bronze medalist Sofia Raffaeli, of Italy, poses with her medal in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-round competition at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Varfolomeev Darja, of Germany, performs ribbon exercise in the rhythmic gymnastics individuals all-round final at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Kaleyn Boryana, of Bulgaria, performs ribbon exercise in the rhythmic gymnastics individuals all-round final at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Raffaeli Sofia, of Italy, performs clubs exercise in the rhythmic gymnastics individuals all-round final at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.