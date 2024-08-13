Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Gymnastics - Rhythmic Medallists - In Pics

The Rhythmic gymnastics took place from July 27 and concluded on August 5. China won gold whereas Israel took home silver and Italy bagged bronze in the Group-all round category. In the individual, Germamy won gold, Bulgaria the silver whereas Italy took home bronze.

Paris Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Team China poses for a photograph after winning the gold medal in the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics at La Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

1/12
Olympics 2024 Rhythmic Gymnastics
Olympics 2024 Rhythmic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Team Israel poses for a photograph after winning the silver medal in the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics at La Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/12
Paris Olympics Games Rhythmic Gymnastics
Paris Olympics Games Rhythmic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Team Italy poses for a photograph after winning the bronze medal in the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics at La Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/12
Paris Olympics 2024 Rhythmic Gymnastics
Paris Olympics 2024 Rhythmic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

A member of team China performs with a ribbon in the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at La Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/12
Paris 2024 Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics
Paris 2024 Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Team Israel performs with ribbons and balls in the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at La Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/12
2024 Summer Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics
2024 Summer Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Team Italy performs with ribbons and balls in the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at La Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/12
Olympic Games 2024 Rhythmic Gymnastics
Olympic Games 2024 Rhythmic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Silver medalist Boryana Kaleyn, of Bulgaria, left, gold medalist Daria Varfolomeev, of Germany, center, and bronze medalist Sofia Raffaeli, of Italy, pose with their medals in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-round competition at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/12
2024 Summer Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics
2024 Summer Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Gold medalist Daria Varfolomeev, of Germany, poses with her medal in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-round competition at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/12
Paris 2024 Rhythmic Gymnastics
Paris 2024 Rhythmic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Silver medalist Boryana Kaleyn, of Bulgaria, poses with her medal in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-round competition at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

9/12
Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics
Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Bronze medalist Sofia Raffaeli, of Italy, poses with her medal in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-round competition at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

10/12
Olympics 2024 Rhythmic Gymnastics
Olympics 2024 Rhythmic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Varfolomeev Darja, of Germany, performs ribbon exercise in the rhythmic gymnastics individuals all-round final at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

11/12
Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics
Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Kaleyn Boryana, of Bulgaria, performs ribbon exercise in the rhythmic gymnastics individuals all-round final at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

12/12
2024 Paris Olympics Games Rhythmic Gymnastics
2024 Paris Olympics Games Rhythmic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Raffaeli Sofia, of Italy, performs clubs exercise in the rhythmic gymnastics individuals all-round final at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

