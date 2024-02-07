Virat Kohli Subject Of Tug-O-War Between Sportswear Brands; Puma Fighting To Keep India Star - Report

A key member of the India national cricket team, Kohli is on a brief sabbatical at the time of writing due to personal matters. The star batter was not part of the India squad that took on England in the first two Test matches in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, respectively, and is expected to sit out the games in Rajkot and Ranchi, too.

While neither Kohli nor any of his representatives have provided a reason for his absence, ex-South Africa cricket AB de Villiers revealed that he and his wife, Bollywood's Anushka Sharma, are expecting a second child.