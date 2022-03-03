Virat Kohli 'Never Thought' He Would Play 100 Tests For India, Says 'God Has Been Kind'

Virat Kohli will become the 12th Indian and 71st overall to play 100 Test matches on Friday. On the eve of first India vs Sri Lanka Test in Mohali, the 33-year-old said that he "never thought" he would make such a long journey. (More Cricket News)

"I honestly never thought I would play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey. We played a lot of cricket over the course of playing those 100 Test matches," Kohli said in a video posted by the BCCI.

Regarded as one of the greatest batters of all time, Kohli will be hoping to end his century drought in the match. He last scored an international ton in 2019 against Bangladesh.

"A lot of international cricket. I am just grateful that I've been able to make it to 100," Kohli added.

The 33-year-old, with 70 tons, is third in the list of most international centuries, behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71).

After making his India debut in 2008, Kohli has so far scored 7962 runs in 99 Tests, including 27 hundreds and 28 fifties at an average of 50.39. He also has 12,311 runs with 43 centuries in 260 ODIs and 3,296 runs in 97 T20Is.

"God has been kind. I have worked really hard for my fitness. It's a big moment for me, for my family, for my coach, who is also very happy and very proud of this Test match as long as I am concerned," Kohli said.

The two-match India vs Sri Lanka series will be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Kohli led India to the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship.

Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma have played 100 Tests for India.