Virat Kohli All Set To Create History During India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Cricket 2022 Match

Batting great Virat Kohli will become the first Indian cricketer to play in 100 matches in all three formats of the game on Sunday (August 28). The former captain is certain to take the field in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 against arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kohli, 33, has so far played 102 Tests, 262 ODIs and 99 T20Is for India, scoring 8074, 12344 and 3308 runs respectively. The right-handed batter also has 70 international tons (27 in Tests, 43 in ODIs).

India's Group A match at Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan tonight will be Kohli's 464th overall and 100th T20I. This edition of the continental tournament is being played in the shortest format, corresponding with the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.

Ross Taylor became the first player in the world to play 100 matches in all three formats. The former New Zealand captain achieved the feat in February 2020. The 38-year-old retired earlier this year after playing 112 Tests, 236 ODIs and 102 T20Is.

Virat Kohli, who last scored a century in November 2019, made his international debut on August 18, 2008 in an ODI against Sri Lanka. He first played a T20I for India on June 12, 2010 against Zimbabwe.

Kohli will become the 14th player overall to play 100 T20Is, a list led by India captain Rohit Sharma (132). Former skipper MS Dhoni is third in the Indian list with 98 matches.

But the record for most international matches belongs to Sachin Tendulkar (664). The Indian legend played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I. Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene is the only player to breach the 600-match mark (652)

The 15th edition of Asia Cup started on Saturday with Afghanistan thrashing five-time champions Sri Lanka by eight wickets in their Group B match.

The India vs Pakistan match will start at 7:30 PM IST with toss at 7:00 PM. Hong Kong are the third team in the group. Two teams from Group A will qualify for the Super Four.