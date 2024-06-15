Sports

USA Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: United States In, Pakistan Out As Match Called Off - In Pics

Hosts United States made it past the group stage of T20 World Cup in their very first attempt, after their game against Ireland was called off due to rain in Florida on Friday (June 15), knocking out former champions Pakistan from the tournament. Thanks to their wins over Canada and Pakistan earlier, USA joined India in the Super Eight stage of the T20 showpiece. USA ended the group phase with five points from four games and Pakistan, even if they beat Ireland, can only get to four points at most.

T20 Cricket WCup Ireland USA Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Team United States' cricketers walk in the field before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Fla.

1/7
T20 Cricket WCup USA Ireland
T20 Cricket WCup USA Ireland Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Fans of the United States cricket team cheer before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Fla. The match was abandoned due to rain.

2/7
T20 Cricket WCup: USA vs IRE
T20 Cricket WCup: USA vs IRE Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Officials inspect the field before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Fla.

3/7
T20 Cricket WCup: IRE vs USA
T20 Cricket WCup: IRE vs USA Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Officials inspect the field before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Fla.

4/7
Ireland USA T20 World Cup Match
Ireland USA T20 World Cup Match Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

United States' Aaron Jones inspects the field before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Fla.

5/7
Ireland USA T20
Ireland USA T20 Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Officials inspect the field before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Fla.

6/7
USA IRE T20 World Cup
USA IRE T20 World Cup Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Groundsmen pull the covers off the field before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Fla.

7/7
ICC T20 World Cup 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

U.S. cricketers walk on the field before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Fla.

