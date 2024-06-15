Sports

USA Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: United States In, Pakistan Out As Match Called Off - In Pics

Hosts United States made it past the group stage of T20 World Cup in their very first attempt, after their game against Ireland was called off due to rain in Florida on Friday (June 15), knocking out former champions Pakistan from the tournament. Thanks to their wins over Canada and Pakistan earlier, USA joined India in the Super Eight stage of the T20 showpiece. USA ended the group phase with five points from four games and Pakistan, even if they beat Ireland, can only get to four points at most.