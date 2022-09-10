US Open 2022: Casper Ruud Wins Epic 55-shot Point Against Karen Khachanov In Semis - WATCH

Casper Ruud won an epic 55-shot point against Karen Khachanov in the US Open 2022, men's singles semi-final at Flushing Meadows, New York on Sunday. (More Tennis News)

Ruud, 23, won the match in four sets 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 to enter his second Grand Slam final. The Norwegian, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the French Open title clash, can also become the new world number one in the ATP rankings.

But it was not a smooth sail for the fifth seed. He was forced to a first-ser tie-breaker by Khachanov. And the winner, after a rally of 55 shots, will probably become the most important point in his burgeoning career.

Watch it here:

QUE RALI INACREDITÁVEL PARA O CASPER RUUD VENCER O SET, 55 TROCAS DE BOLA pic.twitter.com/FRC1K9C9L4 — Break Point (@BreakPointBR) September 9, 2022

El rally de 55 golpes para cerrar el set 🔥pic.twitter.com/CrjYAEsWzC — Set Tenis (@settenisok) September 9, 2022

It was a match that could have gone either way with both the players giving their all in the first set itself. And taking that opening set sets up nicely for Ruud even though his Russian opponent did fight back by winning the third set.

His opponent in this final will be either No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain or No. 26 Frances Tiafoe of the United States.

Alcaraz can also dethrone 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev as the top-ranked player if he wins the final Grand Slam of the year.