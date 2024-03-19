Sports

UEFA Euros 2024: England Football Team Unveil Kit - In Pics

England men's and women's football teams have had some of the best kits over the years. The home shirt is a classic lookback to the white strip with purple trims on cuffs and collar. The away kit is a purple one with colourful side panel. The fans will get to see the men's team don the new home kit at Wembley this month when they welcome Brazil and Belgium.

March 19, 2024
March 19, 2024
       
England Football Team Unveil Kit Photo Credit: Nike
Bayern Munich and Men's national football team Harry Kane poses in the new home England kit for the Euros 2024 tournament.

England Football Team Unveil Kit Photo Credit: Nike
Crystal Palace and England men's national football team defender Marc Guehi poses in the newly launched kit.

England Football Team Unveil Kit Photo Credit: Nike
Women's footballer Ella Toone is seen posing in the newly launched kit.

An England fan posing with the team jersey. Photo Credit: Nike
An England fan posing with the team jersey.

England Football Team Unveil Kit Photo Credit: Nike
Lauren James, sister of Chelsea defender Reece, smiles as she poses with the newly launched English kit.

England Football Team Unveil Kit Photo Credit: Nike
An England football team fan wearing the retro themed kit.

England Football Team Unveil Kit Photo Credit: Nike
Fran Kirby strikes a pose in the England away kit.

England Football Team Unveil Kit Photo Credit: Nike
England fans will hope manager Gareth Southgate (not in pic) will hope to land silverware for England, who lost to Italy in the final last time around.

