UEFA Euros 2024: England Football Team Unveil Kit - In Pics

England men's and women's football teams have had some of the best kits over the years. The home shirt is a classic lookback to the white strip with purple trims on cuffs and collar. The away kit is a purple one with colourful side panel. The fans will get to see the men's team don the new home kit at Wembley this month when they welcome Brazil and Belgium.