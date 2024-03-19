UEFA Euros 2024: England Football Team Unveil Kit - In Pics

Bayern Munich and Men's national football team Harry Kane poses in the new home England kit for the Euros 2024 tournament.
Crystal Palace and England men's national football team defender Marc Guehi poses in the newly launched kit.
Women's footballer Ella Toone is seen posing in the newly launched kit.
An England fan posing with the team jersey.
Lauren James, sister of Chelsea defender Reece, smiles as she poses with the newly launched English kit.
An England football team fan wearing the retro themed kit.
Fran Kirby strikes a pose in the England away kit.
England fans will hope manager Gareth Southgate (not in pic) will hope to land silverware for England, who lost to Italy in the final last time around.