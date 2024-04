Sports

UEFA Europa League QF: West Ham Lose To Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen - In Pics

Bayer Leverkusen got late goals from substitutes Jonas Hofmann and Victor Boniface to top West Ham 2-0 and extend its unbeaten streak to 42 games in a season that can also end up with a treble of trophies. Hofmann netted on a rebound in the 83rd before Boniface clinched a well-deserved victory with a header in stoppage time. With a 16-point lead atop the Bundesliga, Xabi Alonso’s team is on course to clinch its first-ever league title and has reached the German Cup final.