Sports

UEFA Europa League QF, 1st Leg: Liverpool Thumped By Atalanta At Anfield - In Pics

Gianluca Scamacca struck twice as visiting Atalanta upset Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. The loss damages Liverpool’s hopes of a treble of trophies in manager Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield. The Italian visitors went into the break up 1-0 after Scamacca got a low drive past goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the 38th minute. Klopp sent on Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson as substitutes for the second half, but Scamacca netted again after Charles De Ketelaere fed him at the far post on the hour mark. Mario Pašalić finished the scoring seven minutes from time. Atalanta had previously won at Anfield 2-0 in the group stage of the Champions League in 2020.

Europa League: Atalanta vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Jon Super

Atalanta's players celebrate after beating 3-0 Liverpool during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

1/9
Europa%20League%3A%20Atalanta%20vs%20Liverpool
Europa League: Atalanta vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Atalanta's Isak Hien, front, and Matteo Ruggeri celebrate after beating 3-0 Liverpool during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

Advertisement

2/9
Europa%20League%3A%20Atalanta%20vs%20Liverpool
Europa League: Atalanta vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Atalanta's Mario Pasalic celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

Advertisement

3/9
Europa%20League%3A%20Atalanta%20vs%20Liverpool
Europa League: Atalanta vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Atalanta's fans celebrate during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

4/9
Europa%20League%3A%20Atalanta%20vs%20Liverpool
Europa League: Atalanta vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca, third from left, is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

Advertisement

5/9
Europa%20League%3A%20Atalanta%20vs%20Liverpool
Europa League: Atalanta vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, second from left, attempts a shot on goal during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

Advertisement

6/9
Europa%20League%3A%20Atalanta%20vs%20Liverpool
Europa League: Atalanta vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, left, and Virgil van Dijk and Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca jump for the ball during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

Advertisement

7/9
Europa%20League%3A%20Atalanta%20vs%20Liverpool
Europa League: Atalanta vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fans hold up banners in protest against ticket prices prior to the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

8/9
Europa%20League%3A%20Atalanta%20vs%20Liverpool
Europa League: Atalanta vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fans hold up their scarfs team prior to the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

9/9
Europa%20League%3A%20Atalanta%20vs%20Liverpool
Europa League: Atalanta vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca, second from left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's Mega Rally In J&K's Udhampur Today; Nomination For 3rd Phase Begins
  7. Sports World LIVE: Error-Prone India Face Australia In 4th Hockey Test
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch