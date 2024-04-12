UEFA Europa League QF, 1st Leg: Liverpool Thumped By Atalanta At Anfield - In Pics

Atalanta's players celebrate after beating 3-0 Liverpool during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Atalanta's Isak Hien, front, and Matteo Ruggeri celebrate after beating 3-0 Liverpool during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Atalanta's Mario Pasalic celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Atalanta's fans celebrate during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca, third from left, is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, second from left, attempts a shot on goal during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, left, and Virgil van Dijk and Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca jump for the ball during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Fans hold up banners in protest against ticket prices prior to the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Fans hold up their scarfs team prior to the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca, second from left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.