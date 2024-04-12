Sports

UEFA Europa League QF, 1st Leg: Liverpool Thumped By Atalanta At Anfield - In Pics

Gianluca Scamacca struck twice as visiting Atalanta upset Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. The loss damages Liverpool’s hopes of a treble of trophies in manager Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield. The Italian visitors went into the break up 1-0 after Scamacca got a low drive past goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the 38th minute. Klopp sent on Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson as substitutes for the second half, but Scamacca netted again after Charles De Ketelaere fed him at the far post on the hour mark. Mario Pašalić finished the scoring seven minutes from time. Atalanta had previously won at Anfield 2-0 in the group stage of the Champions League in 2020.