UEFA Europa League: Liverpool Rout Sparta Prague, AS Roma Topple Brigton In Rome - In Pics

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Europa League round of 16 first leg, soccer match between Sparta Praha and Liverpool at the Epet Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, second left, looks to celebrate but his goal was pulled out due to offside after a VAR review during the Europa League round of 16 first leg, soccer match between Sparta Praha and Liverpool at the Epet Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.
Referee Jose Maria Sanchez speaks and gestures to Sparta's Ladislav Krejci during the Europa League round of 16 first leg, soccer match between Sparta Praha and Liverpool at the Epet Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.
Sparta's Lukas Haraslin attempts to control the ball during the Europa League round of 16 first leg, soccer match between Sparta Praha and Liverpool at the Epet Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, centre gets past Sparta's Ladislav Krejci, left, during the Europa League round of 16 first leg, soccer match between Sparta Praha and Liverpool at the Epet Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.
Sparta's Jan Kuchta, left vies for the ball with Liverpool's Jarell Quansah during the Europa League round of 16 first leg, soccer match between Sparta Praha and Liverpool at the Epet Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.
Brighton's players react disappointed after the Europa League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between Roma and Brighton and Hove Albion, at Rome's Olympic Stadium. Roma won 4-0.
Roma's Bryan Cristante, third from left, scores his side's 4th goal during the Europa League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between Roma and Brighton and Hove Albion, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Roma's Gianluca Mancini, right, is congratulated after scoring his side's 3rd goal during the Europa League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between Roma and Brighton and Hove Albion, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Roma's Romelu Lukaku, center, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Europa League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between Roma and Brighton and Hove Albion, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Roma's Paulo Dybala celebrates after the VAR confirmed his side's opening goal during the Europa League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between Roma and Brighton and Hove Albion, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.