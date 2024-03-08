Sports

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool Rout Sparta Prague, AS Roma Topple Brigton In Rome - In Pics

Darwin Nunez scored twice to help Liverpool rout Sparta 5-1 and take a big step closer to the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. Nunez’s right-footed shot from 25 meters (yards) flew past goalkeeper Peter Vindahl to double Liverpool’s early lead after Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty in Prague in the first leg of the round of 16. The Uruguay international’s first strike of the evening was the 1,000th Liverpool goal scored under manager Jürgen Klopp, whose team will host the second leg next week at Anfield. Roma’s renaissance under coach Daniele De Rossi continued with a 4-0 thumping of Brighton at Stadio Olimpico. Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku gave the hosts 2-0 lead in the first half. Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante finished it off in the second.

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Europa League round of 16 first leg, soccer match between Sparta Praha and Liverpool at the Epet Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague
UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, second left, looks to celebrate but his goal was pulled out due to offside after a VAR review during the Europa League round of 16 first leg, soccer match between Sparta Praha and Liverpool at the Epet Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague
UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague
Referee Jose Maria Sanchez speaks and gestures to Sparta's Ladislav Krejci during the Europa League round of 16 first leg, soccer match between Sparta Praha and Liverpool at the Epet Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague
UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague
Sparta's Lukas Haraslin attempts to control the ball during the Europa League round of 16 first leg, soccer match between Sparta Praha and Liverpool at the Epet Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague
UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, centre gets past Sparta's Ladislav Krejci, left, during the Europa League round of 16 first leg, soccer match between Sparta Praha and Liverpool at the Epet Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague
UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague
Sparta's Jan Kuchta, left vies for the ball with Liverpool's Jarell Quansah during the Europa League round of 16 first leg, soccer match between Sparta Praha and Liverpool at the Epet Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

UEFA Europa League: Roma vs Brighton & Hove Albion
UEFA Europa League: Roma vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton's players react disappointed after the Europa League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between Roma and Brighton and Hove Albion, at Rome's Olympic Stadium. Roma won 4-0.

UEFA Europa League: Roma vs Brighton & Hove Albion
UEFA Europa League: Roma vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Roma's Bryan Cristante, third from left, scores his side's 4th goal during the Europa League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between Roma and Brighton and Hove Albion, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

UEFA Europa League: Roma vs Brighton & Hove Albion
UEFA Europa League: Roma vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Roma's Gianluca Mancini, right, is congratulated after scoring his side's 3rd goal during the Europa League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between Roma and Brighton and Hove Albion, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

UEFA Europa League: Roma vs Brighton & Hove Albion
UEFA Europa League: Roma vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Roma's Romelu Lukaku, center, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Europa League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between Roma and Brighton and Hove Albion, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

UEFA Europa League: Roma vs Brighton & Hove Albion
UEFA Europa League: Roma vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Roma's Paulo Dybala celebrates after the VAR confirmed his side's opening goal during the Europa League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between Roma and Brighton and Hove Albion, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

AS Roma

