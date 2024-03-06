Sports

UCL: Kylian Mbappe Scores Two As PSG Enter QFs - In Pics

Kylian Mbappé led Paris Saint-Germain back to the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, scoring both goals in a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad that kept alive the French club’s hopes of winning the European title in its last season with the France forward. PSG advanced 4-1 on aggregate, with Mbappé also scoring one of the goals in the 2-0 win in the first leg in Paris three weeks ago. Mbappé has already told PSG he will not stay with the club after this season. Despite huge spending to try to win the Champions League for the first time, PSG had been eliminated from the last 16 five times in the last seven seasons, including the last two. It had made it to the semifinals in 2021 and was runner-up in 2020. At 25 years and 76 days, Mbappé became the second-youngest player to reach 45 Champions League goals, from group stage to final. Lionel Messi reached that mark at 24 years and 257 days. Mbappé stands at 46 goals.

March 6, 2024
UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

PSG's Kylian Mbappe greets fans at the end of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.

UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
PSG players greet fans at the end of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.

UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
PSG's Vitinha, second left, kicks the ball during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.

UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
PSG's Kylian Mbappe kicks the ball during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.

UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, speaks with PSG's Vitinha during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.

UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
PSG's Vitinha, center, duels for the ball with Real Sociedad's Javi Galan, left, and Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.

UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.

UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.

UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.

UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Real Sociedad's Igor Zubeldia, left, duels for the ball with PSG's Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.

