PSG's Kylian Mbappe greets fans at the end of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.
PSG players greet fans at the end of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.
PSG's Vitinha, second left, kicks the ball during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe kicks the ball during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, speaks with PSG's Vitinha during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.
PSG's Vitinha, center, duels for the ball with Real Sociedad's Javi Galan, left, and Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.
Real Sociedad's Igor Zubeldia, left, duels for the ball with PSG's Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.