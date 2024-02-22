Sports

Champions League, Round Of 16: Arsenal Beaten 1-0 By Porto

Wenderson Galeno came through for Porto with the final whistle about to blow. Now, Arsenal need to rally to return to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010, Associated Press reported. Galeno scored deep into stoppage time to give Porto a 1-0 win in the first leg of the round of 16 on Thursday, February 22. The English team will need a victory in the return leg in London on March 12 to make it back to the last eight of Europe's elite club competition. Galeno broke the deadlock with a right-footed shot into the far corner four minutes into added time. His strike from outside the area came in what was supposed to be the final minute of stoppage time at the Estadio do Dragao.