Champions League, Round Of 16: Arsenal Beaten 1-0 By Porto

Wenderson Galeno came through for Porto with the final whistle about to blow. Now, Arsenal need to rally to return to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010, Associated Press reported. Galeno scored deep into stoppage time to give Porto a 1-0 win in the first leg of the round of 16 on Thursday, February 22. The English team will need a victory in the return leg in London on March 12 to make it back to the last eight of Europe's elite club competition. Galeno broke the deadlock with a right-footed shot into the far corner four minutes into added time. His strike from outside the area came in what was supposed to be the final minute of stoppage time at the Estadio do Dragao.

February 22, 2024

Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16: FC Porto vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta shakes hands with Porto's Pepe at the end of a Champions League round of 16 soccer match between FC Porto and Arsenal at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal. Porto won 1-0.

1/8
Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16: FC Porto vs Arsenal
Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16: FC Porto vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Porto's Pepe waves at the end of a Champions League round of 16 soccer match between FC Porto and Arsenal at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

2/8
Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16: FC Porto vs Arsenal
Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16: FC Porto vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Arsenal's Jorginho reacts while Porto players celebrate after Galeno scored the opening goal during a Champions League round of 16 soccer match between FC Porto and Arsenal at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

3/8
Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16: FC Porto vs Arsenal
Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16: FC Porto vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Porto's Galeno celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League round of 16 soccer match between FC Porto and Arsenal at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

4/8
Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16: FC Porto vs Arsenal
Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16: FC Porto vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Porto's Galeno, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League round of 16 soccer match between FC Porto and Arsenal at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

5/8
Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16: FC Porto vs Arsenal
Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16: FC Porto vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, right, react after Porto's Galeno scored the opening goal during a Champions League round of 16 soccer match between FC Porto and Arsenal at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

6/8
Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16: FC Porto vs Arsenal
Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16: FC Porto vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Porto's Galeno, left, scores the opening goal during a Champions League round of 16 soccer match between FC Porto and Arsenal at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

7/8
Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16: FC Porto vs Arsenal
Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16: FC Porto vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Porto's Pepe steals the ball from Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, left, during a Champions League round of 16 soccer match between FC Porto and Arsenal at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

8/8
Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16: FC Porto vs Arsenal
Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16: FC Porto vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Porto's Pepe heads the ball during a Champions League round of 16 soccer match between FC Porto and Arsenal at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

