Sports

UCL: Borussia Dortmund Overcome Deficit, Top Atletico Madrid To March Into Semis - In Pics

Borussia Dortmund overturned a 2-1 deficit from the first leg to topple Atletico Madrid 5-4 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. In a pulsating last-eight match, Dortmund went 2-0 up through Julian Brandt and Ian Maatsen before a Mats Hummels own goal and Angel Correa’s strike levelled the score. Atletico were in the driving seat but the hosts responded magnificently with Niclas Fullkrug and Marcel Sabitzer hitting the target to ignite celebrations at the Westfalenstadion. Dortmund will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals, with the latter edging out FC Barcelona in another quarter-final.