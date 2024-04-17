Sports

UCL: Borussia Dortmund Overcome Deficit, Top Atletico Madrid To March Into Semis - In Pics

Borussia Dortmund overturned a 2-1 deficit from the first leg to topple Atletico Madrid 5-4 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. In a pulsating last-eight match, Dortmund went 2-0 up through Julian Brandt and Ian Maatsen before a Mats Hummels own goal and Angel Correa’s strike levelled the score. Atletico were in the driving seat but the hosts responded magnificently with Niclas Fullkrug and Marcel Sabitzer hitting the target to ignite celebrations at the Westfalenstadion. Dortmund will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals, with the latter edging out FC Barcelona in another quarter-final.

Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund players celebrate after the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Dortmund players celebrate after the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Atletico players react after the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: Bernd Thissen/DPA via AP
Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer, center, celebrates his side's fourth goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Bernd Thissen/DPA via AP
Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second-leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany

Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa celebrates his side's equalising goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Dortmund's Mats Hummels, right, scores an own goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Dortmund players celebrate their side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Atletico supporters light bengals prior to the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez, up, and Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug challenge for the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Dortmund players celebrate their side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

