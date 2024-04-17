Dortmund players celebrate after the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Atletico players react after the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer, center, celebrates his side's fourth goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second-leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa celebrates his side's equalising goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund's Mats Hummels, right, scores an own goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund players celebrate their side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Atletico supporters light bengals prior to the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez, up, and Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug challenge for the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund players celebrate their side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.