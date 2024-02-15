Lazio players celebrate at the end of a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Lazio players celebrate at the end of a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Bayern's Mathys Tel challenges for the ball with Lazio's Manuel Lazzari during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Advertisement
Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Advertisement
Lazio's Ciro Immobile scores his side's first goal on a penalty kick during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Advertisement
Bayern's Dayot Upamecano receives a red card by referee Francois Letexier during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Advertisement
Bayern's Harry Kane goes for the header with Lazio's Mario Gila during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Lazio's Gustav Isaksen makes an attempt to score during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Bayern's Thomas Mueller is tackled by Lazio's Felipe Anderson during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Lazio's Luis Alberto challenges for the ball with Bayern's Leroy Sane during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.