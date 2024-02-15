Sports

Bayern Munich Stunned By Lazio In First Leg

Italian striker Ciro Immobile scored a penalty as his Lazio side gained a shock win over Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 first leg. Immobile scored in the 69th minute after Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano was sent off with a straight red. It was a second defeat in five days for Bayern, increasing the pressure on manager Thomas Tuchel. Star striker Harry Kane was at his below best as the German side had zero shots on target against their Italian counterparts. The second leg of the Champions League last 16, will take place in Munich on 5 March.

February 15, 2024

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Lazio players celebrate at the end of a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Bayern's Mathys Tel challenges for the ball with Lazio's Manuel Lazzari during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Lazio's Ciro Immobile scores his side's first goal on a penalty kick during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Bayern's Dayot Upamecano receives a red card by referee Francois Letexier during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Bayern's Harry Kane goes for the header with Lazio's Mario Gila during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Lazio's Gustav Isaksen makes an attempt to score during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Bayern's Thomas Mueller is tackled by Lazio's Felipe Anderson during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Lazio vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Lazio's Luis Alberto challenges for the ball with Bayern's Leroy Sane during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

