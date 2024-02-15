Sports

Bayern Munich Stunned By Lazio In First Leg

Italian striker Ciro Immobile scored a penalty as his Lazio side gained a shock win over Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 first leg. Immobile scored in the 69th minute after Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano was sent off with a straight red. It was a second defeat in five days for Bayern, increasing the pressure on manager Thomas Tuchel. Star striker Harry Kane was at his below best as the German side had zero shots on target against their Italian counterparts. The second leg of the Champions League last 16, will take place in Munich on 5 March.