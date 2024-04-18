Bayern's players celebrate after the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard reacts disappointed after the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Eric Dier, center, challenges Arsenal's Kai Havertz during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Jamal Musiala, centre, makes an attempt to score past Arsenal's Gabriel, left, and Arsenal's Leandro Trossard during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, right, challenges Bayern's Eric Dier during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Arsenal's Ben White, left, and Bayern's Harry Kane run for the ball during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Arsenal's William Saliba, left, challenges for the ball with Bayern's Jamal Musiala during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Noussair Mazraoui, center, watches teh ball during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya, back, fails to make a save as Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, down, scores his sides first goal during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Noussair Mazraoui reacts after missing a chance to score during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.