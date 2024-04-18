Sports

Champions League: Bayern Munich Top Arsenal 1-0, Storm Into SFs - In Pics

Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League hopes were snuffed out as Joshua Kimmich’s bullet header was enough to take Bayern Munich into the semi-finals. After an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium last week, this tie was finely poised but it was the hosts who progressed as Kimmich headed home in the second half to seal a 1-0 win for Bayern. Thomas Tuchel became just the second man to lead three different clubs into the last four of the Champions League and his side are now closing in on a Wembley final on June 1.

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's players celebrate after the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Christian Bruna
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard reacts disappointed after the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Eric Dier, center, challenges Arsenal's Kai Havertz during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Christian Bruna
Bayern's Jamal Musiala, centre, makes an attempt to score past Arsenal's Gabriel, left, and Arsenal's Leandro Trossard during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, right, challenges Bayern's Eric Dier during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Christian Bruna
Arsenal's Ben White, left, and Bayern's Harry Kane run for the ball during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Christian Bruna
Arsenal's William Saliba, left, challenges for the ball with Bayern's Jamal Musiala during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Noussair Mazraoui, center, watches teh ball during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya, back, fails to make a save as Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, down, scores his sides first goal during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Noussair Mazraoui reacts after missing a chance to score during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

