Tour de France Stage 20: Tadej Pogacar Inches Towards Title With Another Brilliant Victory - In Pics

A third title looks within reach of Tadej Pogacar as he followed his stage 19 win by clinching the stage 20 ahead Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel. This is Pogacar's fifth top finish in this year's Tour de France. Pogacar has a five minute 14-second lead over Vingegaard as he effectively made sure of becoming the first man in 26 years to capture the Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double in the same season.

Twentieth stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.

Best climber Ecuadors Richard Carapaz
Best climber Ecuador's Richard Carapaz | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.

Best young rider Belgiums Remco Evenepoel
Best young rider Belgium's Remco Evenepoel | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.

Best sprinter Eritreas Biniam Girmay
Best sprinter Eritrea's Biniam Girmay | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.

Most combative rider Spains Enric Mas
Most combative rider Spain's Enric Mas | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Spain's Enric Mas was awarded the most combative rider of the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.

Slovenias Tadej Pogacar celebrates his fifth stage victory
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates his fifth stage victory | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, flashes five fingers for his fifth stage victory as he crosses the finish line to win the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.

Twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling
Twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, is followed by Matteo Jorgenson of the U.S. and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.

Cycling Tour de France 2024
Cycling Tour de France 2024 | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, speeds downhill during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.

Tour de France cycling race 2024 twentieth stage
Tour de France cycling race 2024 twentieth stage | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Belgium's Tim Wellens rides in the pack during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.

Tour de France cycling race
Tour de France cycling race | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack leaves Nice during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.

