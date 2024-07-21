Tour de France Stage 20: Tadej Pogacar Inches Towards Title With Another Brilliant Victory - In Pics

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.
Spain's Enric Mas was awarded the most combative rider of the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, flashes five fingers for his fifth stage victory as he crosses the finish line to win the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, is followed by Matteo Jorgenson of the U.S. and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, speeds downhill during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.
Belgium's Tim Wellens rides in the pack during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.
The pack leaves Nice during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.