Sports

Tour de France Stage 20: Tadej Pogacar Inches Towards Title With Another Brilliant Victory - In Pics

A third title looks within reach of Tadej Pogacar as he followed his stage 19 win by clinching the stage 20 ahead Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel. This is Pogacar's fifth top finish in this year's Tour de France. Pogacar has a five minute 14-second lead over Vingegaard as he effectively made sure of becoming the first man in 26 years to capture the Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double in the same season.