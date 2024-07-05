Sports

Tour De France 2024: Dylan Groenewegen Wins Stage Sixth - In Pics

Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen won the sixth stage of the Tour de France after a mass sprint that was decided in a photo finish on Thursday. Tadej Pogacar kept the yellow jersey after a nervous day on the bike amid crosswinds. Groenewegen earned a sixth career stage victory at cycling’s biggest race ahead of Jasper Philipsen and Biniam Girmay. There was no major change in the general classification, with Pogacar keeping a 45-second lead over Remco Evenepoel. Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard stayed in third place, 50 seconds off the pace.

Sixth stage winner Dylan Groenewegen | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Stage winner Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen celebrates on the podium after the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.

2/12
Slovenias Tadej Pogacar in overall leaders yellow jersey
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar in overall leader's yellow jersey | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.

3/12
Remco Evenepoel in best young riders white jersey
Remco Evenepoel in best young rider's white jersey | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.

4/12
Most combative rider of sixth stage, Mads Pedersen
Most combative rider of sixth stage, Mads Pedersen | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Denmark's Mads Pedersen throws his flowers from the podium after being awarded most combative rider during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.

5/12
Biniam Girmay in best sprinters green jersey
Biniam Girmay in best sprinter's green jersey | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.

6/12
Jonas Abrahamsen in best climbers dotted jersey
Jonas Abrahamsen in best climber's dotted jersey | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.

7/12
Sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race
Sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen, far right, sprints to the finish line to win ahead of Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, far left and second place, Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, left, and Belgium's Arnaud de Lie, third from right, during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.

8/12
2024 Tour de France cycling race
2024 Tour de France cycling race | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Sun, blue sky and clouds silhouette the riders during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.

9/12
Tour de France cycling
Tour de France cycling | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack rides during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.

10/12
Pack rides during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling
Pack rides during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack rides during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.

11/12
Spectators watch the pack during Sixth stage of the race
Spectators watch the pack during Sixth stage of the race | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Spectators watch the pack speed by during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.

12/12
2024 Tour de France cycling race
2024 Tour de France cycling race | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

A lone cyclist waits roadside for the peloton to pass during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.

