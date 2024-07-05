Sports

Tour De France 2024: Dylan Groenewegen Wins Stage Sixth - In Pics

Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen won the sixth stage of the Tour de France after a mass sprint that was decided in a photo finish on Thursday. Tadej Pogacar kept the yellow jersey after a nervous day on the bike amid crosswinds. Groenewegen earned a sixth career stage victory at cycling’s biggest race ahead of Jasper Philipsen and Biniam Girmay. There was no major change in the general classification, with Pogacar keeping a 45-second lead over Remco Evenepoel. Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard stayed in third place, 50 seconds off the pace.