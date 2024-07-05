Stage winner Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen celebrates on the podium after the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.
Denmark's Mads Pedersen throws his flowers from the podium after being awarded most combative rider during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.
Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.
Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen, far right, sprints to the finish line to win ahead of Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, far left and second place, Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, left, and Belgium's Arnaud de Lie, third from right, during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.
Sun, blue sky and clouds silhouette the riders during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.
The pack rides during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.
Spectators watch the pack speed by during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.
A lone cyclist waits roadside for the peloton to pass during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163.5 kilometers (101.6 miles) with start in Macon and finish in Dijon, France.