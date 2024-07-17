Sports

Tour De France Stage 16: Jasper Philipsen Wins; Tadej Pogacar Retains Lead - In Pics

Alpecin-Deceuninck's Jasper Philipsen won the 16th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday (July 16, 2024) in a 189 km flat ride from Gruissan to Nimes. The win was Philipsen’s third on the Tour this year after victories on stages 10 and 13. Meanwhile, Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar retained his yellow jersey with a lead of three minutes and nine seconds over Jonas Vingegaard in the general classification while Remco Evenepoel remains over five minutes behind.