Tour De France Stage 16: Jasper Philipsen Wins; Tadej Pogacar Retains Lead - In Pics

Alpecin-Deceuninck's Jasper Philipsen won the 16th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday (July 16, 2024) in a 189 km flat ride from Gruissan to Nimes. The win was Philipsen’s third on the Tour this year after victories on stages 10 and 13. Meanwhile, Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar retained his yellow jersey with a lead of three minutes and nine seconds over Jonas Vingegaard in the general classification while Remco Evenepoel remains over five minutes behind.

Sixteenth stage winner Belgium's Jasper Philipsen | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Stage winner Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates on the podium after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 188.6 kilometers (117.2 miles) with start in Gruissan and finish in Nimes, France.

2/10
Overall leader Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 188.6 kilometers (117.2 miles) with start in Gruissan and finish in Nimes, France.

3/10
Best sprinter Eritreas Biniam Girmay
Best sprinter Eritrea's Biniam Girmay | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 188.6 kilometers (117.2 miles) with start in Gruissan and finish in Nimes, France.

4/10
Best climber and overall leader Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Best climber and overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar Jerome Delay

Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar also holds the best climber's dotted jersey after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 188.6 kilometers (117.2 miles) with start in Gruissan and finish in Nimes, France.

5/10
Most combative rider Frances Thomas Gachignard
Most combative rider France's Thomas Gachignard | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

France's Thomas Gachignard was awarded the most combative rider of the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 188.6 kilometers (117.2 miles) with start in Gruissan and finish in Nimes, France.

6/10
Belgiums Jasper Philipsen celebrates sixteenth stage win
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates sixteenth stage win | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Germany's Nikias Arndt, rear right, to win the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 188.6 kilometers (117.2 miles) with start in Gruissan and finish in Nimes, France.

7/10
2024 Tour de France cycling race
2024 Tour de France cycling race | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack rides during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 188.6 kilometers (117.2 miles) with start in Gruissan and finish in Nimes, France.

8/10
Tour de France 2024 sixteenth stage
Tour de France 2024 sixteenth stage | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides protected by his teammates in the pack during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 188.6 kilometers (117.2 miles) with start in Gruissan and finish in Nimes, France.

9/10
The pack rides the ceremonial parade
The pack rides the ceremonial parade | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack rides the ceremonial parade along the Mediterranean Sea in Gruissan during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 188.6 kilometers (117.2 miles) with start in Gruissan and finish in Nimes, France.

10/10
Tour de France cycling
Tour de France cycling | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack rides the ceremonial parade along the Mediterranean Sea in Gruissan during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 188.6 kilometers (117.2 miles) with start in Gruissan and finish in Nimes, France.

