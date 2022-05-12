Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Tim Paine, Former Australia Captain, Fails To Get Tasmania Contract

Tim Paine had quit after being investigated by Cricket Australia for sending explicit text messages to a female co-worker four years ago.

Tim Paine, Former Australia Captain, Fails To Get Tasmania Contract
Tim Paine was promoted as Australia's Test captain following the ball-tampering scandal in 2018. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 6:53 pm

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine's career appears to have come to an end as Tasmania has not offered him a fresh contract, months after his text message scandal before the Ashes series. 

The 37-year-old Paine has not been included in the contracted players' list, posted by Cricket Tasmania on its website.

Paine had quit after being investigated by Cricket Australia for sending explicit text messages to a female co-worker four years ago.

Related stories

Cricket Australia Backs Tim Paine To Return To Test Fold After Sexting Scandal

Ashes 2021-22: Cricket Australia Names Alex Carey As Tim Paine's Replacement

Pat Cummins Replaces Tim Paine As New Australia Test Cricket Team Captain

During a correspondence with Australian cricket authorities in June 2018, the woman claimed she was offended by "Mr Paine's sexually explicit, unwelcome and unsolicited photograph of his genitals in addition to the graphic sexual comments".

After a sabbatical from cricket following his captaincy resignation, Paine returned to Tasmania as an assistant coach late last season, even as his playing career remained uncertain until the release of the Tigers squad on Thursday.

Paine was promoted as Australia's Test captain following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018. 

He has played 35 Tests and 147 first-class matches.

Tags

Sports Cricket Australia National Cricket Team Tim Paine Tasmania The Ashes
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read