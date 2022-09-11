Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Thiago Motta Named New Coach Of Bologna

Bologna fired Sinisa Mihajlovic on Tuesday. It marked the first coaching change in this season's Serie A.

It will be the third coaching job for Thiago Motta (after Spezia and Genoa).
It will be the third coaching job for Thiago Motta (after Spezia and Genoa). Courtesy: Twitter (@FabrizioRomano)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 8:14 am

Former Paris Saint-Germain and Italy midfielder Thiago Motta will be named Bologna's new coach, replacing the fired Siniša Mihajlovic. (More Football News)

“We have decided that as of Monday the coach will be Thiago Motta,” Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci announced Saturday at a news conference before a game against Fiorentina.

“His choice is linked to a long-term project."

Mihajlovic was fired on Tuesday with Bologna unable to produce a win in its opening five matches. It marked the first coaching change in this season's Serie A.

It will be the third coaching job for Motta, who directed Spezia to safety last season after also coaching Genoa in 2019.

The Brazilian-born Motta played for PSG from 2012 to 2018 and was also a member of Italy's national team, reaching the 2012 European Championship final with the Azzurri.

Mihajlovic coached Bologna for 3½ years, becoming a sentimental favorite of fans and players alike for his desire to remain on the job even after he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019.

Players sometimes rallied under the 53-year-old Mihajlovic's hospital window when the coach was receiving treatment.

Related stories

Serie A 2022-23: AS Roma Suffer First Defeat In 4-0 Rout At Udinese; Cremonese Pick First Point

Serie A 2022-23: Udinese Stun Jose Mourinho's AS Roma 4-0 - In Pics

Serie A 2022-23: Dusan Vlahovic Continues Impressive Start As Juventus Beat Spezia 2-0

“It was tough because of the human relationship we created,” Fenucci said of the firing.

“I consider him a friend. He's strong. (But) we reasoned and looked at the performance of the squad this year and we saw that the team has won only four times since January. Every once in a while, a club of our financial status is relegated, so we needed to do something.”

Luca Vigiani, Bologna's youth squad coach, will direct the team against Fiorentina on Sunday.

Motta should make his debut next weekend against Empoli.

Tags

Sports Football Thiago Motta Bologna Sinisa Mihajlovic Serie A Claudio Fenucci Fiorentina Spezia Genoa Paris Saint-Germain Italy National Football Team Azzurri Leukemia
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read