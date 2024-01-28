Sports

Thailand Masters Badminton 2024 Live Streaming, Preview: When And Where To Watch BWF Tour Super 300 Tournament On TV And Online

Kidambi Srikanth, Aakarshi Kashyap and Sameer Verma are some of the Indian shuttlers expected to compete at Thailand Masters 2024. Here is all you need to know about the BWF Tour Super 300 event - TV telecast, dates and online streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk

January 28, 2024

After a two-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Thailand Masters returned in 2023, and is back this year for its seventh edition. The BWF Tour Super 300 badminton event is a key fixture on the calendar, and is keenly awaited by avid viewers of the sport. (More Badminton News)

Numerous top-flight players are likely to compete in the tournament. The list of expected participants in men's singles includes reigning world champion and local favourite Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto and India's very own Kidambi Srikanth. Other Indians in the fray will be Kiran George, Sameer Verma, Mithun Manjunath and Sankar Muthusamy.

ALSO READ:  Satwik-Chirag World No. 1 Again

As for women's singles, another local hero Ratchanok Intanon will be the top-seeded player, and also the favourite for the crown. She is likely to be challenged by compatriots Pornpawee Chochuwong and Supanida Katethong, in addition to Japanese shuttler Aya Ohori and Canada’s Michelle Li, to name a few. Induan shuttlers who will take part include Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod.

Here are the live streaming details for Thailand Masters 2024 - BWF Tour Super 300 badminton tournament 

When will the Thailand Masters 2024 badminton tournament be played?

Thailand Masters 2024 will be played from Tuesday, January 30 to Sunday, February 4.

Where will the Thailand Masters 2024 badminton tournament be played?

Thailand Masters 2024 will be played at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Where will Thailand Masters 2024 be live streamed?

The initial rounds of Thailand Masters 2024 will be live streamed on the badminton world federation's (BWF) YouTube channel, BWF TV. From the semi-finals onwards, the matches will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Where will Thailand Masters 2024 be telecast on TV?

The initial rounds of Thailand Masters 2024 will not be telecast on any TV channel. But from the semi-finals onwards, the matches will be telecast live on the Sports 18 channel.

