Thailand Masters Badminton 2024 Live Streaming, Preview: When And Where To Watch BWF Tour Super 300 Tournament On TV And Online

After a two-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Thailand Masters returned in 2023, and is back this year for its seventh edition. The BWF Tour Super 300 badminton event is a key fixture on the calendar, and is keenly awaited by avid viewers of the sport. (More Badminton News)

Numerous top-flight players are likely to compete in the tournament. The list of expected participants in men's singles includes reigning world champion and local favourite Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto and India's very own Kidambi Srikanth. Other Indians in the fray will be Kiran George, Sameer Verma, Mithun Manjunath and Sankar Muthusamy.