Tennis

WTA Italian Open 2025: Sabalenka Stunned By Qinwen Zheng In Rome

Zheng Qinwen earned her first victory over top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday to set up an Italian Open semifinal match against Coco Gauff. The 22-year-old Zheng, the Olympic champion from China, had lost all six previous matches against Sabalenka. The eighth-ranked Zheng saved all five break points she faced and broke Sabalenka’s serve three times to reach the last four. Rome is the last big warmup before the French Open starts on May 25.