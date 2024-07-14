Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic kisses her trophy after defeating Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Barbora Krejcikova, left, of the Czech Republic holds her trophy after defeating Jasmine Paolini, right, of Italy in the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Barbora Krejcikova, left, of the Czech Republic is congratulated by Jasmine Paolini of Italy after winning the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Jasmine Paolini of Italy reacts following her loss to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic greets family and coaches in the players box as she celebrates after defeating Jasmine Paolini of Italy, to win the during the women's singles finalat the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Jasmine Paolini of Italy plays a backhand return to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Jasmine Paolini of Italy reacts after she slipped over on court after attempting to play a return to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic plays a forehand return to Jasmine Paolini of Italy during the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic serves to Jasmine Paolini of Italy during the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.