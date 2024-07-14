Tennis

Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final: Barbora Krejcikova Wins Her Second Grand Slam - In Pics

Barbora Krejcikova won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Jasmine Paolini in the final on Saturday. Krejcikova is a 28-year-old from the Czech Republic who adds this trophy to her championship at the French Open in 2021. Krejcikova is the eighth woman to leave Wimbledon as the champion in the past eight editions of the event. Last year’s champion also is from the Czech Republic: unseeded Marketa Vondrousova, who lost in the first-round last week. The seventh-seeded Paolini was the runner-up at the French Open last month and is the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to get to the finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same season.