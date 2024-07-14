Tennis

Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final: Barbora Krejcikova Wins Her Second Grand Slam - In Pics

Barbora Krejcikova won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Jasmine Paolini in the final on Saturday. Krejcikova is a 28-year-old from the Czech Republic who adds this trophy to her championship at the French Open in 2021. Krejcikova is the eighth woman to leave Wimbledon as the champion in the past eight editions of the event. Last year’s champion also is from the Czech Republic: unseeded Marketa Vondrousova, who lost in the first-round last week. The seventh-seeded Paolini was the runner-up at the French Open last month and is the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to get to the finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same season.

Wimbledon 2024 Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic kisses her trophy after defeating Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

1/9
Barbora Krejcikova
Barbora Krejcikova Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Barbora Krejcikova, left, of the Czech Republic holds her trophy after defeating Jasmine Paolini, right, of Italy in the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

2/9
Jasmine Paolini
Jasmine Paolini Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Barbora Krejcikova, left, of the Czech Republic is congratulated by Jasmine Paolini of Italy after winning the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

3/9
Wimbledon 2024 Womens Singles Final
Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Jasmine Paolini of Italy reacts following her loss to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

4/9
Wimbledon 2024 Womens Singles Final 2024
Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final 2024 Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic greets family and coaches in the players box as she celebrates after defeating Jasmine Paolini of Italy, to win the during the women's singles finalat the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

5/9
Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini
Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

6/9
Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova
Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Jasmine Paolini of Italy plays a backhand return to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

7/9
Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Wimbledon Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Jasmine Paolini of Italy reacts after she slipped over on court after attempting to play a return to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

8/9
Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2024
Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2024 Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic plays a forehand return to Jasmine Paolini of Italy during the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

9/9
Britain Tennis Wimbledon
Britain Tennis Wimbledon Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic serves to Jasmine Paolini of Italy during the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

