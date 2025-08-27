Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Second-Round Match

Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova LIVE streaming: Get the timings, venue and other info for the upcoming 2nd round women's singles match at the US Open 2025

Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Live Streaming, US Open 2025
US Open 2024: Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, reacts against Clara Burel, of France | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
Summary
  • Victoria Azarenka takes on Anastasia pavlyuchenkova in the women's singles 2nd round at US Open 2025

  • Azarenka defeated Hina Inoue in her first-round game while Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova edged past over DayanaYastremska.

  • Live Streaming info and more

Victoria Azarenka takes on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second round women's singles of the ongoing US Open 2025 tennis tournament on Wednesday, August 27. The match will be played on Court 17 at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, NY, USA.

Azarenka began her U.S. Open campaign with a convincing win over Hina Inoue, winning 7-6, 6-4 in what turned out to be a tightly contested battle. Azarenk would like to carry that momentum against Pavlyuchenkova in the second-round game as well.

Talking about Pavlyuchenkova, she took down DayanaYastremska 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 in her first-round game. It was indeed a magnificnet comeback by Pavlyuchenkova after losing the first set. However, her second-round game against Azarenka is going to be more difficult, so she would be hoping to give a tough competion to her.

When and where is the Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Women's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?

The Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Women's Singles 2nd Round match will be played on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 on Court 17 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York. The match will get started at 8:30 PM IST (Approx).

Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming

Tennis fans can enjoy the Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.

