US Open Day 7 Women's Singles Wrap: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Knocked Out By Emma Navarro - In Pics

Emma Navarro, of the United States, reacts after defeating Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Emma Navarro, left, of the United States, embraces Coco Gauff, of the United States, after defeating her in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after losing to Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. 2024.
Coco Gauff, of the United States, serves to Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot to Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. 2024.
Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.