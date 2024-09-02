Tennis

US Open Day 7 Women's Singles Wrap: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Knocked Out By Emma Navarro - In Pics

The most shocking result of the day came in the form of the knockout of defending champion Coco Gauff by Emma Navarro in the Round of 32 of the US Open. Aryna Sabalenka also advanced to the quarterfinal and will meet the Paris Olympics gold medalist Zhing Qinwen in the last eight encounter. Check out the best pictures from the seventh day of action in the women's singles division of the US Open 2024.