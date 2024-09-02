Tennis

US Open Day 7 Women's Singles Wrap: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Knocked Out By Emma Navarro - In Pics

The most shocking result of the day came in the form of the knockout of defending champion Coco Gauff by Emma Navarro in the Round of 32 of the US Open. Aryna Sabalenka also advanced to the quarterfinal and will meet the Paris Olympics gold medalist Zhing Qinwen in the last eight encounter. Check out the best pictures from the seventh day of action in the women's singles division of the US Open 2024.

Coco Gauff vs Emma Navarro Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Emma Navarro, of the United States, reacts after defeating Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

Emma Navarro vs Coco Gauff
Emma Navarro vs Coco Gauff Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Emma Navarro, left, of the United States, embraces Coco Gauff, of the United States, after defeating her in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis: Coco Gauff vs Emma Navarro
US Open Tennis: Coco Gauff vs Emma Navarro Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after losing to Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. 2024.

US Open Tennis: Emma Navarro vs Coco Gauff
US Open Tennis: Emma Navarro vs Coco Gauff Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Coco Gauff, of the United States, serves to Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis
US Open Tennis Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

Coco Gauff, of the United States
Coco Gauff, of the United States Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot to Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. 2024.

US Open Tennis 2024
US Open Tennis 2024 Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis Championships
US Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

