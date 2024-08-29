Tennis

Defending US Open champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round after Laslo Djere retired early in the third set on Wednesday night. The Serb led 6-4, 6-4, 2-0 before the retirement at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, as the 37-year-old Djokovic kept his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title on track with a brilliant display in front of a packed crowd.