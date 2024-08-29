Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, serves to Laslo Djere, of Serbia, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Laslo Djere, of Serbia, is examined during a second round match against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Laslo Djere, of Serbia, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Laslo Djere, of Serbia, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, puts a towel around his neck during a second round match against Laslo Djere, of Serbia, of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Laslo Djere, of Serbia, reacts against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Laslo Djere, of Serbia, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Laslo Djere, of Serbia, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.